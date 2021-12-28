Itemizer-Observer report
MONMOUTH — The Wolves (2-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference, 3-7 overall) will be back on the court on New Year’s Day.
They’ll take on Saint Martin’s at Lacey, Washington, in a 3 p.m. GNAC game.
After that, they play Jan. 6 at Montana State Billings and Jan. 8 at Seattle Pacific.
Women’s basketball
Western Oregon (4-3 overall, 0-0 GNAC) will have their first counting game in 19 days on Thursday, when they play at Western Washington.
Game two of that trip comes at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, at Simon Fraser.
The Wolves return to Monmouth for a game Jan. 8 against Saint Martin’s.
Track and field
WOU’s second meet of the indoor season is Jan. 9 at the University of Portland.
