Itemizer-Observer
Western Oregon officially opens fall sports action on Wednesday with the first appearance ever by a WOU men’s soccer team.
The Wolves will play a 2 p.m. exhibition match at Multnomah University in Portland.
The WOU women’s soccer team kicks off its season with an exhibition game as well. The Wolves will be at home to meet Portland Community College at 11;30 a.m. Thursday.
Women’s soccer will hit the road this weekend, taking on Portland State in another exhibition. That game is at 5 p.m. Sunday at Hillsboro Stadium.
On Monday, the men’s soccer team goes to McMinnville to face Linfield in a 7 p.m. exhibition.
The first counting game by any Western Oregon team will take place on Aug. 25, when women’s soccer visits Sonoma State.
Football
Western Oregon has been picked to finish seventh out of 10 teams in the Lone Star Conference this season.
The Wolves, Central Washington and Simon Fraser are the three Great Northwest Athletic Conference schools joining the Lone Star in 2022 as affiliate members for football.
In the preseason poll, voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and media from the Lone Star team areas, Central Washington was pegged to place third and Simon Fraser was 10th.
The favorite is Angelo State, which made it to the third round (quarterfinals) in the 2021 NCAA Division II playoffs and finished 11-3 overall, 5-2 in the conference.
Angelo State received 15 of the 27 first-place votes and totaled 257 points in the balloting.
Midwestern State was second with nine first-place votes and 236 points.
Central Washington had 207 points.
West Texas A&M and UT Permian Basin were fourth and fifth, respectively, and were the other schools garnering one or more first-place votes. West Texas A&M got one of those and totaled 198 points. UT Permian Basin got two first-place picks and 150 points.
Texas A&M-Kingsville was sixth with 143 points, followed by Western Oregon (108), Eastern New Mexico (97), Western New Mexico (57) and Simon Fraser (32).
Western Oregon opens its 2022 season with a Sept. 1 nonleague game at Weber State, a perennial contender in the D-I Big Sky Conference.
After that trip to Ogden, Utah, the Wolves will play their home opener on Sept. 10 against nonleague Lincoln University, a relatively new program in Oakland, California.
The Wolves then will launch their inaugural Lone Star campaign on the road. They will be at Western New Mexico in Silver City, N.M., on Sept. 17.
WOU will have nine league games, including five in Monmouth. Among the opponents visiting the Wolves is Angelo State, due at McArthur Field on Oct. 1.
Western Oregon will play at Central Washington on Oct. 8 and at Midwestern State on Oct. 29.
Volleyball
Western Oregon, under new coach Kaiao Nahale-a, clearly won’t have a target on its back this season.
The Wolves have been picked to finish 10th out of 10 teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Western Washington received the first-place vote of all other nine coaches and totaled 98 points in the balloting. Central Washington was the No. 2 choice, with 89 points. Alaska Anchorage got one first-place vote and 74 points to finish third in the poll.
Then came Simon Fraser, Seattle Pacific, Alaska, Northwest Nazarene, Montana State Billings, Saint Martin’s and WOU.
Western Oregon had 18 points, four behind Saint Martin’s.
The Wolves are coming off a 2-16 conference season. They were 4-21 overall in 2021.
Western Oregon played host to Bushnell in a Tuesday scrimmage, but its first matches are Aug. 26-27 in the Magic Island Classic at Honolulu. WOU will meet San Francisco State and Hawaii Pacific on the first day of the tournament. The Wolves will go up against Stanislaus State and Hawaii Hilo on the second day.
WOU’s first home match will be its 11th, a Sept. 15 conference clash with Central Washington.
