Softball
The Wolves will be in Turlock, California, this weekend for five games in the Tournament of Champions.
Western Oregon takes on Dominican and Cal State Monterey Bay on Friday, Concordia (Calif.) and Academy of Art on Saturday, and Sonoma State on Sunday.
Last week, WOU had four games with Saint Martin’s and managed a split with a team tied for first with Western Washington in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
On Saturday, Western Oregon bounced back from a 5-1 defeat and won 8-2 behind senior Maddie Mayer’s seven-hitter and two-RBI games from senior Logan Carlos, freshman Maddie Doig from Dallas and freshman Kate Ronning. The Saints had won 11 in a row.
On Sunday, the Wolves won 4-0, then lost 3-1.
Junior Chelsea Smith (8-3) got the shutout on three hits and two walks, with six strikeouts. Carlos homered with one on base in the fifth, and sophomore Sophie Franklin drove in a run with a sixth-inning triple and scored on a throwing error on the same play.
The second game was all-square at 1-1 going into the seventh, when the Saints turned two of their four hits into two runs as Mayer fell to 5-6 for the year.
In the GNAC, Western Oregon is 4-8. Overall, the Wolves have a 17-16 record.
Baseball
The Wolves return to action 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with home
doubleheaders versus Saint Martin’s. WOU also plays in Monmouth on Tuesday, facing George Fox in a non-league game at 2 p.m.
Western Oregon’s only game last week was a 13-4 non-league victory March 22 at home over Bushnell. Junior Spencer Weston went 3 for 5 and drove in four runs.
The Wolves improved to 15-11. In the GNAC, they are second at 7-5 and trail Northwest Nazarene (11-5).
Track and field
The Wolves had six event winners in Saturday’s Willamette Invitational.
In the men’s competition, senior Austin Goldstein (javelin), senior Owen Collins (shot put), junior Bailey Smith (1,500 meters) and sophomore Aaron Hanible (400 hurdles) posted wins. Freshman Kaylee Wright captured the women’s javelin, and freshman Liliana Lyness-Morales was first in the women’s shot put.
Goldstein’s throw of 203 feet, 2 inches ranks sixth all-time at WOU. Wright’s toss of 149-5 also ranks sixth.
Runner-up finishes came from sophomore Justin Conklin (men’s high jump), junior Mark Warren (men’s hammer), freshman Jessy Hart (women’s 400), freshman Katie Chapman (women’s 800), sophomore Ana Popchock (women’s 100 hurdles), junior Kalulusno Ngaida (women’s triple jump) and the women’s 4x400 relay team.
The WOU men and women finished second. The men scored 129 points to trail only Lane Community College (205). Willamette was third with 66. In the women’s meet, Oregon State (166), Western Oregon (151) and Lane (117) were the top three.
* Freshman Brennen Sorah placed seventh in the decathlon for Western Oregon at last week’s Adams/Klein Combined Events in Santa Barbara, Calif. He scored 5,560 points.
In the heptathlon, sophomore Jenelle Hurley was eighth and freshman Amity Deters from Perrydale High ninth with 4,480 and 4,332 points.
* The Wolves will split up again this weekend, sending athletes to three meets -- the Mike Fanelli Classic in San Francisco, the Stanford Invitational at Palo Alto, Calif., and the Oregon Premiere in Eugene.
* Kaylee Wright, a junior from John Day’s Grant Union High, was named the GNAC women’s field athlete of the week for her performance in the March 19 Oregon State/PNW Invite. She placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 143-0 that put her ninth in NCAA Division II this season.
Men’s soccer
Coach Stan Rodrigues’ program, to debut this fall, has added seven more players. One is from Oregon, one from Washington, one from Hawaii, two from Nevada and two from California.
The crop consists of McMinnville-bred center back Diego Gil, a transfer from George Fox; center/outside back Chester March from Fife, Wash.; forward Luke Hamocon, also from Kailua, Hawaii and formerly with George Fox and Cal State Monterey Bay; brothers Jesse and Antonio Macias, midfielders from Reno, Nev.; Los Angeles’ Aaron Hernandez in midfield; and Enrique Gomez, a center back out of Porterville, Calif.
