Westeron Oregon University
The Western Oregon football team lost to No. 3 Angelo State 30-7 on Oct. 1 at McArthur Field, though a historical Wolves mark was surpassed as Omari Dixon-Land became the school’s all-time leading rusher.
The redshirt senior rushed for 94 yards against the Rams - giving him 3,236 career rushing yards, surpassing Bill Volk’s total of 3,172 set between 1992-95. Dixon-Land’s 583 rushing attempts is now second on the WOU all-time list while his touchdown Saturday gives him 24 in his career - tied for seventh in WOU history.
The Wolves (1-4 overall, 0-3 LSC) fell behind 13-0 before answering early in the second quarter when Marquis Sampson returned a kickoff 62 yards to the Rams’ (5-0, 3-0) 37-yard line. Then on third and six from the ASU 19, Dixon-Land broke free to his left for a 19-yard touchdown run to cut the Rams’ lead to 13-7.
But that was the only score of the game for the Wolves as ASU’s defense tightened up and held WOU to 180 yards of offense compared to 437 for the Rams. ASU scored a touchdown later in the second quarter to make it 20-7, scored on an 82-yard touchdown pass from Zach Bronkhorst to Kason Philips in the third quarter and kicked a field goal in the fourth to make the final 30-7.
Dixon-Land paced the offense with his 94 yards rushing and touchdown. Gannon Winker finished 14-for-23 for 127 yards and three interceptions While Sampson had six catches for 62 yards to lead WOU.
Defensively, Malcolm Liufau had a team-high eight tackles while senior linebacker Jaylin Parnell had a strong day - picking up seven tackles, two sacks and a blocked extra point. Joey Sinclair had an interception for the Wolves to go along with three tackles and a pass breakup.
WOU volleyball soars to sweep of MSU Billings
The Western Oregon volleyball team got a much-needed win on the road Saturday, sweeping MSU Billings 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 26-24) at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The victory for WOU (6-9 overall, 2-5 GNAC) breaks a five-match losing streak for the Wolves - and they did so in impressive fashion, dominating the first two sets.
WOU took a 5-0 lead to open the match and never looked back in the opening set and twice led by eight points to cruise to the 25-17 win. In the second set, the Wolves used a 7-0 run capped by a Delaney Smith kill to take an 11-6 lead and a 9-1 run run later in the set capped by an Ella Nordquist kill to take a 23-11 advantage and eventually win 25-14.
The third set was close throughout and MSU Billings (7-9, 0-8) had set point at 24-23 before a kill from Sarah Crowell, an attack error by the Yellowjackets and a Madison Hornback kill rallied WOU for a 26-24 win and clinch the match.
Crowell paced WOU with 17 kills to just two errors while Hornback added eight kills. Sophia Casarez had 18 assists while Emily West had 12, four players had two blocks apiece to lead the team and Hornback and Ally Henry had a team-high nine digs apiece.
WOU women’s soccer ties Northwest Nazarene, third straight draw
The good part for Western Oregon women’s soccer - the defense has held strong the last three contests. The tough part? The Wolves aren’t finding the back of the net.
WOU played to its third-straight draw - and second consecutive scoreless draw - as the Wolves tied a tough one-loss Northwest Nazarene squad 0-0 Saturday at WOU Soccer Field.
WOU (4-2-4 overall, 1-2-3 GNAC) hasn’t allowed a goal over the last 230 minutes - a span of more than five halves - however it has scored just one goal over that span (to tie MSU Billings 1-1) and none in the previous two games.
In Saturday’s contest, the Wolves were outshot 10-8, but had more shots on target (5-3) than the Nighthawks (6-1-3, 4-0-2). Olivia Holdenried had her second-straight shutout and picked up three saves. Savannah Taylor, Chloe Smith and Leeci Snyder tied for the team lead in shots with two apiece with Snyder getting both of her shots on goal.
Wolves men’s soccer drops GNAC contest at Saint Martin’s
The Western Oregon men’s soccer team lost to Saint Martin’s 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Saints Field.
The Wolves (1-7-1 overall, 0-4 GNAC) fell behind 5-0 at the half before getting a goal on a penalty kick from Alex Grignon in the 71st minute and Abraham’s Villalobos’ second goal of the season in the 77th minute.
WOU was outshot 20-6 in the contest, including 12-3 on shots on goals.
The Wolves return to action 11:30 a.m. Saturday at home against MSU Billings.
WOU women take 2nd, men 3rd at Mike Johnson Classic
The Western Oregon women’s cross country team took second place in its 6K race and the men’s team took third in the 8K race at Friday’s Mike Johnson Classic at Ash Creek Preserve.
The WOU women finished with 65 points, placing only behind the College of Idaho who had the top five finishers and placed seven of its runners in the top 16. Leading the Wolves was freshman Ali Clifton who ran the race in 22 minutes, 37.9 seconds to take eighth place. She was followed by Riley Smith (22:41.2, ninth), Natalie Perez (23:11.4, 14th), Olivia Flack (23:15.9) and Katie Chapman (23:22.3, 19th) to round out the scoring. Lindie Larson (24:17.5, 33rd) and Emily Moore (25:17.5, 44th) rounded out the top seven for the Wolves.
Sage Martin of College of Idaho won the race with a time of 21:35.6.
It was a sprint to the finish in the men’s race with Western Oregon’s Bailey Smith taking third with a time of 24:43.6, finishing only behind San Diego Mesa’s Juan Rosales (24:37.8) and College of Idaho’s Elias Everist (24:39.4).
Smith helped the Wolves take third place with 69 points, finishing behind only College of Idaho (28) and San Diego Mesa (35).
Completing the scoring for Western Oregon was Easton Pomrankey (25:33.2, 15th), Cedar Davis-Frankfort (25:37.8, 16th), Kolby Spink (25:58.1, 22nd) and Dustyn McKenney (26:05.1, 23rd) while Logan Parker (26:50, 33rd), James Lackey (27:59.8, 51st) and Matthew Schenk (28:07.1, 53rd) also competed).
The Wolves next compete Oct. 15 at the Lewis & Clark Invitational in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.