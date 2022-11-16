Western Oregon University
KINGSVILLE, Texas --- The Western Oregon football team appeared it may fall further behind with less than eight minutes left in the contest against Texas A&M-Kingsville - trailing 37-34 and the Javelinas driving the ball to the Wolves 22-yard line.
But the defense came through as JJ Tofaeono sacked the TAMUK quarterback, forced a fumble and Mason Brown picked it up and ran 60 yards for the touchdown to give the Wolves the lead for good as they went on to beat the Javelinas 48-37 to finish the season 6-5 and go 5-4 in its first season in the Lone Star Conference.
The victory also gave head coach Arne Ferguson his 100th career victory.
It was a back-and-forth contest early as the teams were tied 24-24 at the half. The Wolves took a 31-24 lead on Omari Dixon-Land’s second rushing touchdown of the game. TAMUK (7-4, 5-4) answered quickly with a 70-yard touchdown run to tie the game once again. The Javelinas took the lead later in the quarter on a 45-yard field goal before Danny Cossette answered with a 41-yard field goal for the Wolves to tie the game 34-34.
TAMUK took the lead 11 seconds into the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal before the L.J. Lovelace strip sack and Brown’s 60-yard return for a score. The Wolves put the game away on quarterback Gannon Winker’s 38-yard touchdown run to make the final 48-37.
Dixon-Land, the program’s all-time leading rusher, added to his career total with 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go along with two receptions for 13 yards. He finishes his career with 3,831 yards rushing and 31 rushing touchdowns (fourth on the all-time list).
Winker finished 13-for-23 for 182 yards and a touchdown to go along with his rushing touchdown while Damon Hickok had six catches for 81 yards and a score and Marquis Sampson had four catches for 73 yards and a score.
Ryan Minniti led the team with seven tackles while Joey Sinclair had six.
Big second half propels Wolves past CSU Monterey Bay, 87-80
The Western Oregon men’s basketball team used a big second half to recover from a first-half deficit to beat CSU Monterey Bay 87-80 Saturday night at the New PE Building.
The Wolves (1-1) scored 57 second-half points and shot 65.38 percent over the final 20 minutes - including going 6-for-8 from 3-point range to turn a 10-point deficit with 13 minutes remaining in the game into a seven-point win.
WOU found itself down 52-42 at the 13:07 mark and 57-50 with 10:03 remaining before going on a 9-0 run ignited by Elihu Cobb bucket and capped with a Zach Moore basket with 7:22 remaining to give the Wolves a 59-57 advantage.
The Wolves wouldn’t trail again as a 14-2 run capped by a pair of Qiant Myers free throws with 1:26 remaining built a 78-65 lead as the Wolves cruised to the seven-point victory.
Four WOU players finished in double figures with Cameron Cranston leading the way with 22 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. John Morrill-Keeler had 14 points and a pair of steals, Cameron Benzel finished with 12 points and Zach Moore came off the bench and finished with 11 points.
The Wolves return to action Friday as they take on Stanislaus State in Rohnert Park, California.
Wolves women’s hoops rolls past Capilano to move to 2-0 on the season
The Western Oregon women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after dominating Capilano University in an 86-51 win Sunday afternoon at the SMU Classic.
The Wolves outscored the Blues (0-2) in each quarter, including 46-20 combined in the second and third quarter, on their way to a second win in as many days to open the 2022-23 campaign.
“I’m glad to be going home with a road sweep,” WOU coach Holli Howard-Carpenter said. “We got off to a slow start in each of the halves but did a lot good things, especially in the second half. Two key points were to stay out of foul trouble and also to get to the line and knock down our free throws.
“We have a lot to build on, but so far I really like how we’re team rebounding and sharing the ball.”
The Wolves shot 50.8 percent from the field despite going 3-for-21 from 3-point range (29-for-42 from inside the arc - 69.0 percent). WOU also was efficient from the line, going 19-for-22, and dominated the glass - outrebounding CU 46-25, including grabbing 19 offensive rebounds.
The Wolves also shared the ball well, getting an assist on 27 of their 32 field goals.
Cali McClave paced the Wolves with 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Kiylynn Dawkins was 9-for-13 from the field and finished with 20 points, Princy Paaluhi-Caulk had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals, Gracie Arnold had 10 points off the bench while Ana McClave filled up the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
WOU next plays 7 p.m. Friday at Chico State as part of the GNAC/CCAA Conference Challenge. The Wolves then play Sonoma State 3 p.m. Saturday.
Wolves volleyball closes season with five-set loss to Alaska Fairbanks
The Western Oregon volleyball team closed out its season with a 3-2 loss (24-26, 25-27, 25-15, 25-20, 15-12) Saturday afternoon at New PE Building.
The Wolves finish the season 9-17 overall and 5-13 in GNAC play in coach Kaiao Nahale’a’s first season at the helm, the most wins in a season for the team since the 2016 season.
In Saturday’s match, the Wolves edged the Nanooks in the first two sets, 26-24 and 27-25, but couldn’t keep the momentum as UAF won the next three sets.
Madison Hornback led the team with 12 kills to go along with 14 digs to finish with a double-double. Bailee Hartsook and Sarah Crowell each had eight kills apiece as well. Laney O’Neil had a team-high 25 assists while Ally Henry led the team with 16 digs.
The Wolves honored their five seniors playing in their final game prior to the game - Crowell, Delaney Smith, Lauren Smith, Emily West and Carly Cox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.