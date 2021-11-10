MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon men and women both placed 10th in the NCAA Division II West Regionals Saturday at Monmouth.

Luz Garcia was eighth in the women’s race in 21 minutes, 44.5 seconds and will be going to the NCAA D-II championships Nov. 20 at Saint Leo, Florida.

Garcia was one of five West Region at-large selections.

Caitlin Heldt of WOU was 23rd in the regional in 22:08.4 and joined Garcia in earning All-West Regional honors.

Among the men, Miguel Villar paced WOU with a 28th-place finish, just missing top-25 all-region status. His 10K time was 31:43.9.

Football

The Wolves’ season will come to an end at home Saturday with a 1 p.m. game against a first-year football team from Lincoln, which is in Oakland, California.

Western Oregon (3-6) fell last Saturday 45-7 at Chadron State in Chardon, Nebraska. The Wolves trailed 7-0 at the half, then gave up 17 points in a 2:10 span of the third quarter and wound up behind 38-0 early in the fourth quarter.

WOU got its points on a 58-yard pass from freshman quarterback Gannon Winker to junior wide receiver Thomas Wright.

Lincoln recently hired former Oregon State and NBA star guard Gary Payton, an Oakland native, as its first men’s basketball coach. The 101-year-old school is starting to build an athletic program; football and basketball and soccer for men and women are the initial sports in the program.

The Oaklanders’ football team is 1-7, with a 72-6 loss to Western Colorado last week. Lincoln’s victory was 34-9 over Willamette on Sept. 18. The Oaklanders fell 92-0 to Central Washington on Oct. 30

Women’s soccer

The Wolves took their GNAC playoff bid down to the wire.

Western Oregon stayed alive in exciting fashion last week, rallying for a 1-1 draw with Western Washington that set up a decisive Saturday home match with Simon Fraser for the fourth and final GNAC playoff spot.

The Wolves needed to beat SFU to get the berth, and the game was scoreless in the second overtime period when the team from Burnaby, British Columbia, got a penalty kick and converted it with 5:09 remaining.

WOU ended its season with a 5-10-3 overall mark and 4-7-3 GNAC record. Simon Fraser wound up at 5-10-2, 6-7-1.

Two days before the game versus Simon Fraser, the Wolves pulled off their dramatic draw at home with No. 14 Western Washington. The visitors were leading 1-0 after an own goal in the 13th minute, but with 35 seconds left in regulation, sophomore Erika Gonzalez Moreno sent a free kick deep into the box that sophomore Hannah Risper headed into the net.

Volleyball

The Wolves have four matches remaining, with two at home this week. They will play host to Northwest Nazarene at 7 p.m. Thursday and Central Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday, before closing their season on the road the following week versus Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks.

Last week, Western Oregon fell 3-1 at Simon Fraser and 3-0 at 14th-ranked Western Washington. The Wolves are 3-18 this season, 1-13 in the GNAC.

Women’s basketball

The season begins with a 3 p.m. Friday game against Hawaii Pacific at Lacey, Washington. Western Oregon also will play at Willamette on Sunday, tipping off at 2 p.m.

The Wolves won an exhibition game at home 71-61 against Lewis & Clark on Nov. 2. Kaelin Williams-Kennedy, a 5-10 junior guard-forward, led the way with a game-high 18 points in her first game since 2019 at Pierce Community College. It was the first game in nearly three years for Williams-Kennedy, who redshirted at WOU in 2019-20 after two playing for Pierce Community College in Puyallup, Wash.

Men’s basketball

The Wolves will be in Seaside, Calif., this week to launch their season with games Friday versus Cal State San Bernardino and Saturday against Cal State Monterey Bay.

WOU dropped an exhibition with Linfield 102-100 last Thursday at Monmouth. Daisone Hughes, a 6-3 junior guard, poured in game highs of 31 points, eight assists and three steals for Western Oregon. A 6-6 junior guard Cameron Cranston added 23 points

Honors

Western Oregon’s Jakob Pruitt, a 6-2, 285-pound senior offensive lineman from Beaverton’s Valley Catholic High, has been named for the fourth time to the GNAC All-Academic Team. He’s a criminal justice major with a 3.85 GPA. He has started all eight games this season, playing tackle and center.