Itemizer-Observer report
SPOKANE — The indoor season for WOU began with the Spokane Invitational on Saturday. Individual highlights include sophomore Marlon Harrison placing fourth in the men’s triple jump (44 feet, 0 inches), junior Moana Gianotti’s fifth in the women’s shot put (42-10 ¼) and sophomore Deshaun Stevens getting sixth in the men’s long jump (21-7 ½).
Sophomore Caitlin Heldt ran the sixth-fastest women’s indoor 3,000 meters in WOU history (10:19.38) and placed seventh.
Next for the Wolves is a Jan. 9 indoor meet at the University of Portland.
Men’s basketball
The Wolves (3-7 overall, 2-0 league) are off until Jan. 1, when they go to Saint Martin’s for the resumption of Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
On Saturday, NAIA Corban (7-5) claimed its first win over Western Oregon since 2001, sinking a last-second 3-pointer for an 80-77 triumph.
Wolves junior guard Yosani Clay tied the game at 77-77 on a high floater in the lane with 18 seconds left. Corban then hit a long 3 with a half-second on the clock.
John Morrill-Keeler, a 6-10 junior, had WOU bests of 17 points and seven rebounds.
Women’s basketball
WOU (4-3) will play a 2 p.m. Monday exhibition game at Seattle University.
The Wolves’ final game of the calendar year takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. at GNAC opponent Western Washington. WOU then will play at Simon Fraser on Saturday, Jan. 1, to conclude a two-game trip.
Last week, Western Oregon downed Corban 77-39 in a nonleague game at Monmouth. Freshman guard Madisyn Clark had 18 points and 10 rebounds for WOU. Meadow Aragon, a sophomore forward, had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman forward Caitlyn Wheeler added 14 points.
Football
Senior offensive lineman Jakob Pruitt, 6-2 and 285 pounds and from Valley Catholic High, was voted second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association.
Women’s soccer
The Wolves have added 5-4 defender Macee Woods via transfer from Chico State. She prepped at Union High in Vancouver, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.