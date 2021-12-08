By Steve BranDon
Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Western Oregon is off to a 2-0 start and holds first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
The Wolves pulled off victories last week over Alaska Fairbanks 99-74 and Alaska Anchorage 80-71. The games were the first at home for WOU after playing the first seven away.
“We had a great week of practice. And us coming home and sleeping in our own beds after being on the road I think had a big deal to do with it,” Wolves coach Wes Pifer said.
Simon Fraser was 1-0 in the GNAC heading into this week. Every other team in the conference had at least one loss.
Cameron Cranston, WOU’s 6-6 junior guard, tallied 18 and 23 points and got plenty of support, especially in the second game against an Anchorage team picked to finish second in the 10-team league.
WOU led Fairbanks 46-31 at halftime, then kept the Nanooks at bay with 53 second-half points. Yosani Clay, a 6-4 junior guard, sank 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range for Western Oregon and shared game scoring honors with 22 points. WOU was 14 of 30 from beyond the arc in the Fairbanks game.
Against Anchorage, 6-9 junior forward Elihu Cobb scored 16 points, going 8 of 12 from the field, and Clay chipped in with 11 points. Cranston hit back-to-back 3s in the final minute and a half on Saturday to help drop Anchorage to 6-3 for the season.
The Wolves (3-6 overall) have one more game in 2021. It’s a 4:15 p.m. tip-off at home against Corban.
WOU returns Jan. 1 with a GNAC game at Saint Martin’s.
Women’s basketball
The Wolves are slated to play host to Corban at 2 p.m. Saturday, the opener of a double-header including the Western Oregon men.
The Wolves were unable to play last week due to COVID-19 protocols that forced WOU to call off its conference-opening games with visiting Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage.
The two games were postponed, though there is no guarantee they will be made up, given the distance between the schools and the travel times and costs.
Alaska Fairbanks had its Thursday game at WOU wiped out, then couldn’t play Saturday at Saint Martin’s, either.
GNAC favorite Alaska Anchorage got in one of its two scheduled games, beating Saint Martin’s 66-59 on Thursday.
• The Wolves signed a former high school player from Maui last week. Pi’ohia Tu’ivai is a 5-11 forward.
Track and field
The indoor season begins Saturday at the Spokane Invitational.
WOU’s second meet is Jan. 15 at the University of Washington Preview in Seattle.
Women’s soccer
A transfer from New Mexico State will join Western Oregon next season. Jordan Gregory is a 5-3 defender who played in 19 games over two seasons (2019 and 2020). She is from Discovery Bay, California.
Softball
The Wolves have signed five high school players, three from Oregon and one each from Washington and Idaho.
The Oregon players are middle infielders Ellie Ravins (Glencoe High) and Sydney Conklin (Corvallis High) and outfielder Carley Schrag (Sprague). Victoria Zimmerman is an outfielder from Ellensburg (Wash.) High, and Carly Turpen is a middle infielder/outfielder from Capital High in Boise.
