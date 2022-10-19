Western Oregon University
MONMOUTH – After dropping two contests early in the season in the final quarter, the Western Oregon football team may have this fourth quarter thing figured out.
For the second week in a row, the Wolves ended a game on a high note - this time against West Texas A&M scoring 17 unanswered points in the final 6 minutes and 1 second of the game - capped by a 68-yard pick-six by Joey Sinclair - to turn a 13-10 deficit into a 27-13 victory Saturday at McArthur Field.
The Wolves (3-4 overall, 2-3 LSC) led for much of the second and third quarter (thanks to a 69-yard touchdown run by Andrew Valladares late in the first quarter) before the Buffs (4-3, 2-3) took a 13-10 lead with 2:21 left in the third quarter on a 4-yard TD run. The Wolves tied the game after Sinclair returned a punt 31 yards to the WTAMU 30 and Danny Cossette eventually kicked a 24-yard field goal with 6:01 left in the contest to make it 13-13.
The WOU defense bent, but didn’t break and held the Buffs to a 41-yard field goal attempt that was missed with 3:15 left, giving the Wolves the ball at their own 24. Gannon Winker on second down hit Damon Hickok for a 37-yard pass down the sideline to put the Wolves at the WTAMU 41. Winker then found Logan Reese over the middle two plays later to take the ball down to the Buff 10. After an Omari Land-Dixon 9-yard run took the ball to the 1-yard line, Winker finished it off with a QB sneak to give the Wolves a 20-13 lead with 56 seconds remaining.
The Buffs started driving in the final minute to attempt to tie the game, but on third-and-5 from the 50, Sinclair picked the ball off at the WOU 32 and raced it all the way back for a touchdown with 10 seconds left to close the game out for the Wolves.
The Wolves defense held tough again, allowing just 347 yards on 84 plays (4.1 yards per play) - including allowing 105 yards rushing on 32 attempts (3.3 yards per carry). Three players finished with 10 tackles to lead WOU - Jaylin Parnell (also had a sack and two quarterback hurries), Ryan Minniti (alo had three pass breakups, an interception and a quarterback hurry) and Machiah Lee. Sinclair finished with eight tackles and a pass breakup while Isaiah Abraham had eight tackles and quarterback hurry.
Offensively, Winker finished with 222 yards passing and two interceptions as Hickok had seven catches for 132 yards. Valladares led the team with 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Land-Dixon had 87 yards and Winker added 29.
The Wolves return home next week for homecoming, taking on Eastern New Mexico 1:05 p.m. Saturday at McArthur Field.
Western Oregon volleyball falls at Central Washington
The Western Oregon volleyball lost to Central Washington 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 29-27) on Saturday at Nicholson Pavilion.
Bailee Hartsook led the Wolves (7-12 overall, 3-8 GNAC) with 12 kills while Sarah Crowell added seven. Laney O’Neil had a team-high 19 assists and 12 digs while Chloe Asciutto had four blocks to lead WOU.
The Wolves return to action at home 7 p.m. Saturday against Saint Martin’s.
Wolves women’s soccer gets back in win column, beats CWU, 4-3
The Western Oregon women’s soccer team got back into the win column and the scoring column during a 4-3 win at Central Washington on Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wolves (5-5-4 overall, 2-5-3 GNAC), broke loose in a big way - jumping out to a 4-0 lead after goals from Chloe Smith (19th minute, assisted by Elizabeth Parker), Savannah Taylor (32nd minute, assisted by Alyssa Talkington), Talkington (39th minute, assisted by Olivia Johnsrud) and Briana Kubli (53rd minute, assisted by Erika Gonzalez-Moreno).
The Wildcats (3-8-3, 2-6-2) made things interesting late with goals in the 66th, 78th and 82nd minute - but WOU was able to hold them off for the win.
The Wolves outshot CWU 15-11, including 9-6 on shots on goal. Smith led the team with four shots while Kubli and Talkington each took three. Darien Walton was at keeper for WOU for the first time this season - picking up three saves in the win.
WOU returns home to take on Montana State Billings 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
