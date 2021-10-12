Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH -- Western Oregon had another productive weekend.

The Wolves feasted on Central Washington 3-0 Thursday at Ellensburg, Washington, posting a season high in goals, then rallied twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.

Jada Foster and Piper Matson scored 2 ½ minutes apart midway through the first half versus CWU, and Liz Parker added a goal in the 61st minute.

At Northwest Nazarene, Alyssa Talkington scored with 22 seconds to go in the first half for a 1-1 tie, and Kaytlyn Larsen struck in the 65th minute to make the score 2-2. Chloe Smith assisted on both scores.

WOU is 3-5-2 for the season and 2-2-2 in league play. The Wolves are fourth in the eight-team GNAC, trailing Seattle Pacific (5-1-0), Western Washington (5-1-0) and Simon Fraser (3-3-0).

The Wolves will be home this week to face Simon Fraser at 2 p.m. Thursday and Saint Martin’s at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Football

Central Washington outscored Western Oregon 35-0 in the middle quarters to beat the Wolves 45-14 at Monmouth on Saturday.

The Wolves, who had won two in a row, led 7-0 but trailed 21-7 by midway through the second quarter and didn’t score again until 5:42 remained in the game.

Omari Land ran six yards for WOU’s first touchdown, and Andrew Valladares got the other TD with a 55-yard scamper.

Western Oregon slipped to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. CWU is 4-2, 2-0.

The teams will meet again Oct. 23 at Central Washington, kicking off at 1 p.m. At Ellensburg, the Wolves are 1-14 all-time, with a win in 2019.

In six games, Land has a team-high 533 yards rushing (4.8 per carry), with seven touchdowns. Ryan Worthley has completed 64.0% of his passes for 1,262 yards and three TDs, with four interceptions. Thomas Wright leads in receptions and yards receiving, with 26 for 296 and one score.

On defense, Jaylin Parnell has 42 tackles and 26 solo stops, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, all team highs. Ryan Minniti and Joey Sinclair are next in tackles, with 37 and 31, respectively, and Sinclair has two interceptions, second on the team to Bill Nelson’s three.

Volleyball

Western Oregon fell 3-1 to Western Washington and 3-0 to Simon Fraser in home matches last week. WOU is 2-12 overall and 0-7 in the GNAC.

Isabel Hurliman totaled 21 kills and Bailee Hartsook 20 for WOU, while Aubrey Stanton had 37 total assists and Laney O’Neil posted 30 assists and 24 digs.

The Wolves will be on the road this week, taking on Central Washington on Thursday and Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.

Cross country

The Wolves’ women placed 16th out of 25 teams and the men were 13th in a field of 24 teams in Saturday’s Lewis Crossover at Romeoville, Illinois.

Luz Garcia led the WOU women with her 11th-placeshowing in 22 minutes, 30.5 seconds. Caitlin Heldt was 27th in 22:69.9.

Miguel Villar was 35th in the men’s race in 25:39.2.

On the GNAC season list, Garcia’s 21:46.4 still ranks first, with Heldt’s 22:37.6 in the 10th spot, and Villar is No. 11 for men with a best of 25:53.1.

Next for the Wolves in the Lewis & Clark Invite at Portland on Saturday. Then comes the GNAC Championships Oct.23 at Lacey, Washington.