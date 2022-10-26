Western Oregon University
MONMOUTH, Oregon --- The Western Oregon football team used another strong defensive effort combined with a balanced offensive attack to defeat Eastern New Mexico 46-7 for its third win in a row.
The Wolves (4-4 overall, 3-2 Lone Star Conference) allowed just 250 yards of offense (including 74 yards rushing), picked up three interceptions (two by Joey Sinclair who has six on the season) and two sacks to hold the Greyhounds (2-6, 1-5) scoreless over the final 46 minutes of the contest.
The score was tied at 7-7 heading into the second quarter when Omari Dixon-Land broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 with 9:18 left in the first quarter.
After the Wolves forced a three-and-out, the Wolves again put together a drive - this one a 68-yard drive that was capped by an Andrew Valladares 5-yard touchdown run to make it 20-7 WOU with 4:54 left on the clock.
The defense again held on ENMU’s next possession, forcing a punt from its own 24 and it was blocked by Anthony Mack Jr and scooped up by Marquis Sampson who ran it 14 yards for a touchdown to make it 26-7 Wolves at the break.
The Wolves opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive (capped by a Valladares 5-yard TD run) to make it 32-7, scored again on a Kainoa Jones 4-yard TD run to make it 39-7 later in the quarter and capped off the third quarter with a pick-six by Machiah Lee to make the final 46-7.
Offensively, Gannon Winker finished 12-for-20 for 165 yards while Jones went 6-for-6 for 33 yards and added 25 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Dixon-Land had 105 yards and two touchdowns rushing while Marquis Sampson had 60 yards receiving on two catches while Damon Hickok had a team-high seven catches for 43 yards.
Defensively, Ryan Minniti had 10 tackles and a pass breakup, Jaylin Parnell had eight tackles, a half sack and a pass breakup and Sinclair had five tackles and two interceptions.
The Wolves hit the road next week to take on Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Wolves volleyball defeats Saint Martin’s in four
The Western Oregon volleyball team closed out a successful day for Wolves athletics in Monmouth as the Wolves defeated Saint Martin’s 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18) Saturday night at New PE Building.
WOU athletics had already picked up a win in women’s soccer and football earlier in the day, and volleyball didn’t disappoint as it came out strong with a strong first set - propelled by a 5-1 run in the middle of the set with kills from Bella MacLellan, Sarah Crowell and Emily Olson to take an 18-13 lead and cruise to the 25-22 win.
In the second set, the Wolves (8-12 overall, 4-8 GNAC) trailed the Saints (12-10, 2-10) 15-12 before going on a 7-0 run capped by an SMU attack error to make it 19-15 WOU. SMU got within 21-19, but a kill by Chloe Asciutto, a Laney O’Neil ace and a kill by Madison Hornback highlighted a 4-0 run to close out the set.
After dropping the third set, the fourth was at 18-16 WOU before the Wolves closed it out on a 7-2 run with the set and the match ended with a MacLellan kill.
Hornback paced WOU with 12 kills to go along with 17 digs, MacLellan had 11 kills and four blocks and Bailee Hartsook had 10 kills. Laney O’Neil finished with 31 assists while Ally Henry had a team-high 23 digs.
The Wolves play a pair of home games next week, hosting Montana State Billings on Thursday and Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
Wolves pick up key victory over Seattle Pacific, 2-1
The Western Oregon women’s soccer team gave itself a chance heading into the final week of the season to pick up the final spot into the GNAC Tournament as the Wolves defeated Seattle Pacific 2-1 Saturday at WOU Soccer Field.
The Wolves now sit with 12 points at 3-5-4 in conference play, one point behind Simon Fraser for the final spot heading into the final two games with a season finale against the Red Leafs next Saturday (WOU also plays at Western Washington on Thursday while Simon Fraser takes on Saint Martin’s that day - who is still in the hunt with 10 points).
The Wolves and Falcons (9-5-1, 7-4) played a scoreless first half before WOU got goals from Lilly Nowatzke in the 51st minute and a minute later got a goal from Chloe Smith to make it 2-0. SPU cut the lead in half with a goal in the 65th minutes, but WOU was able to hold the Falcons off.
SPU outshot WOU 11-9 with both teams getting five shots on goal. Darien Walton picked up three saves in the win for the Wolves.
WOU women take 12th, men 13th at D-II Pre-Nationals in Washington
The Western Oregon women’s cross country team took 12th and the men took 13th at the D-II Pre Nationals on Saturday at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
Caitlin Heldt led the WOU women with a 21st-place finish, completing the 6K race in 21 minutes, 46.40 seconds. Rounding out the top five for the Wolves was Riley Smith (49th, 22:24.8), Natalie Perez (77th, 22:54.3), Katie Chapman (105th, 23:24.1) and Olivia Flack (112th, 23:28.20).
Colorado School of Mines won on the women’s side with 37 points - finishing with four of the top eight finishers.
As for the WOU men, Hunter Hutton led the Wolves in the 8K race with a 65th-place finish (25.15.4) followed by Bailey Smith (73rd, 25:23.50), Kobly Spink (94th, 25:40.90), Easton Pomrankey (123rd, 26:15) and Logan Parker (126th, 26:16.5) round out the top five.
Colorado School of Mines won the event on the men’s side as well with 19 points - including four of the top five finishers.
Up next for the wolves is the GNAC Championships held in Monmouth on Nov. 5.
