What a weekend it was for the Wolves.
Western Oregon’s women won the Great Northwest Athletic Association track and field championship.
The WOU baseball team won three straight elimination games in the GNAC playoffs to take the tournament title and earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Division-II West Regional.
In addition, the men’s track team finished third.
And the football team held its spring game.
Some of the highlights from those highlights:
Baseball
The Wolves couldn’t afford to lose again after they dropped the rain-delayed opener of the GNAC tournament at Monmouth 5-2 to Montana State Billings on Thursday.
And they didn’t lose again.
After Northwest Nazarene edged MSUB 2-0, the Wolves survived to play another day by topping Northwest Nazarene 4-1 later Friday.
Then the Wolves ousted MSU Billings from the tournament on Saturday with a 7-2 victory.
That set up a Saturday afternoon championship game with Northwest Nazarene, and WOU never trailed en route to its 5-2 triumph.
WOU (34-18) will open the West Regional at 1 p.m. Thursday as the No. 6 seed facing No. 3 Cal State Monterey Bay (36-15). The winner will meet No. 2 seed and host Azusa Pacific (34-16) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northwest Nazarene (30-21) received the No. 4 seed, giving the GNAC two teams in the regional for the first time.
Heroes were many last weekend for Western Oregon, with the pitching staff leading the way for the school’s first conference championship title since 2017 and 2018 and its sixth crown since the tournament began in 2013.
Reliever Bryce Bond, a freshman from Simi Valley, California, earned tournament MVP honors. He worked 6 2/3 innings, appearing in three games, and allowed no runs on four hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts.
Four Wolves pitchers gave up only five total hits in the team’s only tournament setback. Arturo Alvarez (7-1) took his first loss of the season, with one earned run allowed in 5 ½ innings.
In the 4-1 win over the Nighthawks, starter Mike Peterson (4-0) gave up one run over 5 2/3 innings. Bond allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings, and closer Matthew Dunaway gave up one hit in one inning.
Parker Johnson went the full nine innings in the rematch with MSUB. He held the Yellowjackets to seven hits.
In the title game, Seth Kuykendall tossed the first 4 2/3 innings, with two runs allowed, before Bond (2 1/3 innings) and Dunaway (two innings) shut out Northwest Nazarene to protect a 5-2 lead. Bond (3-1) picked up the win.
In 36 innings, Western Oregon pitchers walked only eight batters.
Western Oregon scored its first three runs in the finale on a fielding error, bases-loaded hit by pitch and sacrifice fly. Then Jacob Maiben singled home a run and Derek Maiben hit another sac fly.
In the next-to-last game, Derek Maiben had three hits and Jacob Maiben, Jackson Holstad, Leighton Moniz and Spencer Weston each had two.
John Stark of WOU produced a big blow in the 4-1 victory over Northwest Nazarene. His fourth-inning, two-run home run put Western Oregon in the lead 2-1. Holstad had an RBI double in the sixth, and Herzog singled home the final run in the seventh.
• On the eve of the GNAC tournament, all-conference awards rolled in for several Wolves, including Kellen Walker, who was voted Coach of the Year.
Alvarez won two awards – Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Peterson and Jacob Maiben also were first-team all-GNAC picks.
Three WOU players were on the second team: Johnson, pitcher/first baseman Sebasten Boivin and Holstad.
Dunaway and Derek Maiben gained honorable mention.
Walker’s award was his third at WOU. He also was Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2017.
• Alvarez earned GNAC Pitcher of the Week honors for the closing week of the regular season. He gave up one earned run, four hits and one walk and struck out eight in seven innings of a 2-1 victory over Saint Martin’s. That lifted his season record to 7-0, with a 2.83 ERA, 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings and .217 opponents batting average.
Track and field
In the GNAC championships at Central Washington, the WOU women won with 155 points, 25 ahead of runner-up Western Washington. Simon Fraser was third with 129.
The Wolves had four individual champions – senior Moana Gianotti for the second time in the shot put, sophomore Kaylee Wright in the javelin, sophomore Jenelle Hurley with a long jump personal best of 19 feet, 5 1/2 inches and junior Ana Popchock with a triple jump PR of 38-11 3/4.
Popchock’s mark ranks second all-time at Western Oregon.
WOU scored in every event except the 200 meters, 800, 1,500 and pole vault.
Hurley had a second in the pentathlon and was named the Female Field Athlete of the Meet.
The Wolves garnered four thirds thanks to senior Caitlin Heldt (5,000 and 10,000), sophomore Madeline Lambing (400 hurdles) and sophomore Amity Deters from Perrydale High (high jump).
The title was the women’s first since 2008 and fifth since 2000.
The 155 points were the highest WOU total at the meet since the 2008 winners scored 162.
• Western Washington’s men won their third consecutive GNAC crown. scoring 240 points to easily defeat runner-up Northwest Nazarene (129 ½) and third-place WOU (94). Simon Fraser was fourth with 92.
Western Oregon celebrated one individual title, which belonged to junior Dominique Loggins - 10.61 seconds for a PR in the 100.
Runner-up finishes came from junior Gabriel Arce-Torres (400), senior Owen Collins (shot), senior Marley Harrison (triple jump) and senior Samuel Cole (hammer).
In the hammer, freshman Mark Warren was third.
* On May 9, the GNAC named graduated senior Austin Goldstein its men’s Field Athlete of the Week. He had placed fifth in the Oregon Twilight javelin with a throw of 193-4.
Softball
Senior shortstop Logan Carlos, a unanimous all-conference selection, added to her postseason laurels by being named first-team all-region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
