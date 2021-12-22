MONMOUTH — The Wolves (4-3 overall, 0-0 league) will play Dec. 30 at Western Washington in their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference game.
Earlier games scheduled versus Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage were called off due to COVID-19 protocols.
No. 8-ranked Western Washington and Anchorage are atop the GNAC standings at 2-0, with Northwest Nazarene 2-1, and Montana State Billings and Seattle Pacific 1-1 to complete the top-half of the conference. Fairbanks has been rescheduled for Jan. 11 at Monmouth.
Team leaders among regulars include Meadow Aragon, .609 from the field; Madisyn Clark, .333 from 3-point distance (among those with at least one attempt per game); Aragon, .789 at the free-throw line; Aragon, 13.6 points per game; Aragon, 7.7 rebounds; and Tresai McCarver, 3.9 assists.
The Wolves have outshot opponents from the field, .438 to .343. On 3-pointers, opponents have shot .298 to WOU’s .256.At the foul line, opponents are .691 to the Wolves’ .645.
Men’s basketball
Western Oregon (3-7 overall) is in the midst of 21 days between games.
Next is the Jan. 1 GNAC game at Saint Martin’s (8-3). In the GNAC, Western Oregon leads with a 2-0 record.
Simon Fraser, ranked 21st preseason in the nation for NCAA Division II, is 1-0. Central Washington, Seattle Pacific, Saint Martin’s, Alaska Anchorage, Montana State Billings and Northwest Nazarene are 1-1. Western Washington is 0-1, and Alaska Fairbanks is 0-2.
Cameron Cranston leads WOU in scoring with 17.2 points per game. Cranston also has a team-best 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Elihu Cobb is shooting a team-high .692 from the field, and among those with at least one attempt a game Tyreek Price is at a team-leading .444 on 3-pointers. Price is 20 of 45; Cranston (.443) has made 61 of 132.
The highest free-throw percentage among regulars is .767 and belongs to Cranston as well. The Wolves have made .451 from the floor to their opponents’ .458. From 3-point range, WOU is at .376, and opponents are at .357. At the foul line, WOU has shot .691 to the opposition’s .711.
Track and field
The Wolves’ next meet will take place Jan. 9 at the University of Portland. Football Linebacker Jaylin Parnell has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Award, which is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player.
Parnell, a junior from South Medford High, also was nominated last season. Finalists will be announced this week, and the winner will be revealed on Dec. 28.
Baseball
Coach Kellen Walker has seven new letter-of-intent signees. From Florence, Montana comes infielder Andrew Scully. He’s best suited to a corner position, WOU assistant coach/ recruiting coordinator Trevor Podratz said, and “is a physical right-handed bat that is very passionate about his craft in the box.”
Two players signed from Hawaii: McKay Pali, who can play in the infield or outfield and is from Wailuku, and Kadin Hanta, a third-baseman/shortstop from Honolulu.
“Kadin is a slick defending shortstop that is ready to play defense now,” Podratz said.
Kyle Hiltbrand is an infielder/ outfielder from San Luis Obispo, California. He played varsity for Mission College Prep and the IMG Academy. From the IMG Academy in Florida by way of Tokyo is new Wolves pitcher Yuzo Ishioka.
The right-hander “is incredibly competitive on the mound,” Podratz said, “with an unlimited amount of respect for the game of baseball.”
Tyler and Dylan Mohler are twins from Los Osos High in Alta Loma, Calif. Tyler is a first baseman/outfielder/pitcher; Dylan is a third baseman/pitcher.
“Tyler brings an unmatched toughness and competitiveness that may only be rivaled by his brother,” Podratz said. “Dylan brings an aggressive defensive skill set as well as a willingness o succeed on the mound.”
