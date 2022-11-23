WOU bball

Cameron Benzel and John Morrill-Keeler go for the block against Sonoma State.

 Photo Courtesy – WOU Athletics

CHICO, California --- The Western Oregon women’s basketball team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 56-47 win over Sonoma State on Saturday at Acker Gym.

The Wolves after trailing Sonoma State (1-3) 13-10 following the first quarter outscored the Seawolves 46-34 the rest of the way - including 32-21 in the second and third quarters.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.