CHICO, California --- The Western Oregon women’s basketball team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 56-47 win over Sonoma State on Saturday at Acker Gym.
The Wolves after trailing Sonoma State (1-3) 13-10 following the first quarter outscored the Seawolves 46-34 the rest of the way - including 32-21 in the second and third quarters.
Kylee Arzner led WOU with 17 points off of the bench while Kiylynn Dawkins had 13 points and four rebounds while Erika Glenn had 11 points and four rebounds.
The Wolves are off until starting GNAC play at Central Washington on Dec. 1.
The Western Oregon men’s basketball team won its third game in a row thanks to a big second half to beat Sonoma State 93-70 Saturday night at The Wolves’ Den.
The Wolves (3-1 overall) led the Seawolves (0-4) 41-40 at the break before outscoring Sonoma State 52-30 in the second half - shooting 58.2 percent from the field (actually lower than their first-half total), but holding the Seawolves to 29.6 percent shooting (8-for-27) over the final 20 minutes.
John Morrill-Keeler had a perfect shooting night, going 7-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line for 20 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists. Cameron Cranston had 20 points (going 4-for-7 from 3-point range) and four assists, Yosani Clay had 16 points (4-for-5 from 3-point range), three blocks and three assists while Qiant Myers filled the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
WOU returns to action Tuesday as it takes on Western New Mexico in Phoenix.
Western women take 11th, men 13th at NCAA Cross Country West Regional
The Western Oregon women’s cross country team took 11th place and the men took 13th at the NCAA Division II West Region Championship on Saturday at Amend Park.
The Wolves women were led by Caitlin Heldt as she finished in 12th place, completing the 6K course in 21 minutes, 33.9 seconds. Also scoring for WOU was Luz Garcia (30th, 21:58.9), Katie Chapman (51st, 22:28.3), Holly Hutton (83rd, 22:58.8) and Natalie Perez (88th, 23:05.04). Also finishing for the Wolves was Riley Smith (107th, 23:30.3) and Lindie Larson (113th, 23:36.5).
The Wolves finished with 262 points - 14 points behind 10th-place Saint Martin’s. Stanislaus State won the regional title with 91 points, just edging Chico State by two points. Alaska Fairbanks had the top two finishers and three of the top four in regional champion Naomi Bailey (20:53.0), runner-up Kendall Kramer (20:58.4) and fourth-place Rosie Fordham (21:06.1) - the team finished seventh overall.
As for the WOU men, Hunter Hutton led the way in the 10K race - finishing 27th with a time of 31:05.03. He was followed by Miguel
Villar (71st, 32:19.5),
Kolby Spink (78th, 32:28.7), Bailey Smith (95th, 32:56.1), Easton Pomrankey (117th, 33:49.5), Keeton Sanchez (120th, 33:58) and Dustyn McKenney (134th, 34:43.4).
The Wolves finished with 371 points, 24 points behind 12th-place Cal Poly Humboldt. Chico State won the team title with 48 points (had its five scoring runners all in the top 16). Western Washington finished second with 82 points. Simon Fraser’s Charlie Dannatt won the individual title with a time of 30:07.4.
WOU now will wait to see if any of its runners are selected for the NCAA Championships.
Western women’s hoops rallies late to beat Chico State
The Western Oregon women’s basketball team rallied late to beat host Chico State 66-64 on Friday night at the CCAA/GNAC Conference Challenge at Acker Gym.
The Wolves (3-0) trailed 62-55 with 5:15 left before outscoring the Wildcats (1-2) 11-2 to close out the game - including a go-ahead bucket by Cali McClave with seven seconds left to close out the win.
McClave finished with 21points to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Princy Paaluhi-Caulk had 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals, Ana McClave had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Erika Glenn had 10 points and five rebounds.
Overall, the Wolves shot 8-for-26 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range and 36.9 percent overall from the field while holding Chico State to 36.9 percent from the field.
Strong end of first half leads Wolves to win over
Stanislaus State
The Western Oregon men’s basketball used a strong finish to the first half to beat Stansilaus State 83-72 Friday night at The Wolves’ Den.
The score was tied at 24 with 6:44 left in the first half before a Cameron Cranston 3-pointer ignited a 17-6 run to end the half for the Wolves (2-1 overall) - capped with a Yosani Clay 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the half - to take a 41-30 lead into the break.
WOU led Stanislaus State (1-3) by as much as 15 and no less than seven in the second hlaf to pull away for its second win in a row.
Cameron Benzel led four WOU players in double figures with 19 points to go along with five rebounds. John Morrill-Keeler had 15 points and six rebounds, Clay had 14 points, three rebounds and four assists while Cranston finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Qiant Myers led the team with seven assists.
Overall, the Wolves finished at 57.4 percent shooting from the field and held Sonoma State to 43.9 percent shooting.
