Western Oregon’s football home opener is 1 p.m. Saturday against Lincoln University of Oakland, California.
The Wolves (0-1) are coming off a to-be-expected 41-5 loss at Weber State. The Wildcats are considered a contender in the Big Sky Conference and have been ranked 20th in the nation this season among Football Championship Subdivision teams.
WOU led 2-0 after sophomore linebacker Anthony Mack Jr., from Oakland, blocked a punt in the Wildcats’ end zone.
Weber State led 14-2 after one quarter and 24-2 at the half.
Western Oregon also scored on sophomore Daniel Cossette’s 34-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
Weber State totaled 343 yards on offense to WOU’s 95, of which 59 of that came on the drive for the field goal.
For the Wolves, 6-6 sophomore quarterback Gannon Winker completed 15 of 33 passes for 129 yards, with three interceptions; 6-6 senior Thomas Wright caught four balls for 80 yards; and senior Jaylin Parnell led the defense with 10 tackles (seven solo) and a sack.
On the ground, the Wildcats held the Wolves to minus-34 yards on 26 attempts, with running backs Dominique Loggins and Omari Land getting seven and two yards, respectively, on their combined 19 carries.
On offense, the Wolves started two seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. On defense, they went with four seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.
Lincoln comes to Monmouth with an 0-2 record. The Oaklanders, also an NCAA Division II program, were 2-8 last season. This year, they lost 35-10 on Aug. 27 at Webber International of Babson Park, Florida, in a game called at halftime because of lightning. They also lost 52-7 on Sept. 1 at Texas A&M Commerce.
WOU will open its first season of Lone Star Conference football on Sept. 17 at Western New Mexico, which opened with a 34-20 win over Adams State.
Also in the Lone Star last weekend, favorite Angelo State won 35-0 over Chadron State. Central Washington lost 36-20 at Ferris State, which is the defending national champion and ranked No. 1. Simon Fraser, which has joined WOU and CWU in going to the Lone Star this season, doesn’t open until its Sept. 17 home game against Central Washington.
Women’s soccer
The Wolves will take a 3-0 record into their noon Sunday home game against Cal State Monterey Bay (2-1-1).
Western Oregon continued its winning ways last week, beating Colorado Christian 1-0 at Lakewood, Colo. Freshman forward Leeci Snyder scored from 15 yards at 76:56, assisted by junior midfielder Lilly Nowatzke. Snyder got the ball on the right side of the 17-yard box, made a move inside, then fired a left-footed shot low and through traffic and past the goalie.
That was the difference in a tight game -- each team had 10 shots, with Colorado Christian getting six on goal to three by WOU.
“It wasn’t our sharpest game, but it was a good game on a hard trip with an early flight, altitude and heat,” Western Oregon coach Kacey Bingham said.
This is the first time WOU has started 3-0. The 2013 team was 2-0-2 before finally losing in its fifth game.
“It’s exciting, and encouraging for the girls,” Bingham said. “We’re still realistic. We’ve been a good team, but by no means are we the team we want to be yet.”
The defense has been a strength. It’s led by three returning juniors: co-captain Hannah Rispler, Jenna Efraimson and Elizabeth Parker. Different players have rotated into the fourth spot in the back.
“The back line has been fantastic. It’s hard to penetrate,” Bingham said. “I think that’s going to be our anchor.”
Men’s soccer
The first-year Wolves dropped to 1-2 with losses in tough road games last week. Host Westminster defeated WOU 2-0 on Thursday, and Colorado Mesa downed the Wolves 6-1 on Saturday. Westminster had a 15-0 edge in shots on goal, and Colorado Mesa led 15-3 in that category.
Western Oregon led Colorado Mesa 1-0 after a goal in the 19th minute by freshman Abraham Villalobos out of North Salem High.
The WOU Soccer Field will play host to four games this weekend. On Friday, Saint Martin’s meets Stanislaus State in the 11 a.m. opener, with WOU taking on Cal State Dominguez Hills (4-0) at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, Western Oregon plays Stanislaus State (0-1-1 going into this week) at 11 a.m., with the Saint Martin’s-Cal State Dominguez Hills match to start at 1:30 p.m.
Cross country
Western Oregon opened its season at the Linfield Harrier Classic on Friday. A small crew of Wolves competed, with freshman Logan Parker pacing the men’s 6-kilometer race (20 minutes, 50 seconds for third place) and freshman Riley Smith finishing first overall in the 4K women’s run (15:10.50).
Next for the team is the Sept. 16 Ash Creek Collegiate at Ash Creek Preserve.
