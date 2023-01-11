WOU Womens BBall

Junior Cali McClave elevates over a Montana State Billings defender. McClave scored 13 points in Western’s 59-58 loss to the visiting Yellowjackets.

 Eddie Bruning/contributed photo

The Western Oregon women’s basketball team led throughout most of the game, but fell short to MSU Billings 59-58 Saturday at New PE Building.

The Wolves (7-6, 1-4) led 56-49 with 4:50 left in the contest following a Kylee Arzner three-pointer before going cold from the field and the Yellowjackets (13-4, 4-2) going on a 10-0 run to take a 59-56 lead with 1:01 left.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.