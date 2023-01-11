The Western Oregon women’s basketball team led throughout most of the game, but fell short to MSU Billings 59-58 Saturday at New PE Building.
The Wolves (7-6, 1-4) led 56-49 with 4:50 left in the contest following a Kylee Arzner three-pointer before going cold from the field and the Yellowjackets (13-4, 4-2) going on a 10-0 run to take a 59-56 lead with 1:01 left.
WOU pulled within a point after Cali McClave drained a pair of free throws to make it 59-58 with 47 seconds left and had a chance at the end, but the Wolves’ shot was blocked just before the final buzzer sounded.
Kylee Arzner came off the bench to lead WOU with 17 points, going 3-for-7 from 3-point range. McClave had 13 points and three assists for the Wolves.
WOU returns to action Thursday at Simon Fraser.
The Western Oregon women’s basketball team dug itself a 23-point hole to Seattle Pacific at the end of the first quarter, only to slowly rally and take a 57-56 lead on a Princy Paaluhi-Caulk 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining in the contest and forcing the Falcons to call timeout.
However, SPU regrouped with a 10-0 run out of the timeout and pulled away as the Wolves fell 70-61 Thursday night at New PE Building.
“SPU is a solid team and they came in ready to go,” WOU coach Holli Howard-Carpenter said. “They run good stuff, shoot the ball and are well coached. Despite getting down big in the first, we showed a lot of heart coming back in the second. We stayed locked in and really fought to take the lead in the fourth, but had a few turnovers and lapses defensively that really hurt us.”
The Falcons (9-4, 4-1) took a 27-4 lead after the first quarter on WOU (7-5, 1-3) after going 10-for-13 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range in the opening 10 minutes. However, the Wolves turned the tables in the second quarter, outscoring SPU 25-11 to cut the deficit to 38-29 at the half.
The Wolves trailed 56-49 with under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before an Amber Winkler bucket ignited an 8-0 run - capped by the Paaluhi-Caulk 3-pointer at the 4:52 mark to make it 57-56 WOU. The only lasted 28 seconds as SPU drained a 3-pointer on its next possession and followed it up by another 3-pointer and a pair of baskets to make it 66-57 with 2:23 left as WOU wouldn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.
Paaluhi-Caulk led the team with 22 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals while Cali McClave had 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Men’s basketball team falls at home to Saint Martin’s
The Western Oregon men’s basketball team had a hard time keeping Saint Martin’s off the glass as the Wolves fell 71-59 Saturday at New PE Building.
WOU (5-7 overall, 2-3 GNAC) allowed 17 offensive rebounds (the second-most this season and the most since its season opener) which led to 15 second-chance points for the Saints (13-2, 5-0). It helped SMU overcome shooting 38.6 percent from the field (though the Wolves shot just 37.9 percent) as the Saints took 12 more shots in the contest.
WOU led the game 11-6 after a Jahville Collins bucket, but a 13-0 run by SMU gave the Saints the lead for good and the Wolves wouldn’t get closer than five in the first half and eight in the second half.
Qiant Myers led WOU with 14 points, John Morrill-Keeler had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds while Collins finished with nine points, four assists and four rebounds.
The Wolves return to action Thursday as they travel to take on Seattle Pacific.
