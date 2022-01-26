Western Oregon women’s basketball lost ground in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings with two road losses last week.
The Wolves will try to make that up at home when they meet Simon Fraser at 7 p.m. Thursday and first-place Western Washington at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Through last week, WOU was seventh in the 10-team league with a 3-4 record. Western Washington was 4-1, Simon Fraser 1-3.
The Wolves fell last week 73-61 at Northwest Nazarene (5-2) and 74-55 at Central Washington (4-2). Western Oregon trailed at halftime 31-29 against CWU.
Amber Winkler led the Wolves in scoring at Northwest Nazarene, tossing in 12 points. Tresai McCarter had a team-high 10 points, along with six rebounds and four assists, at Central Washington. The latter game featured the return of WOU’s top scorer, Meadow Aragon, who played only 13 minutes but had eight points and six rebounds.
Men’s basketball
The Wolves dug first-half holes in back-to-back road games last week as they lost 95-59 to Northwest Nazarene and 90-67 to Central Washington.
WOU trailed 51-25 and 46-25.
Cameron Cranston was the Wolves’ leading scorer in both games, netting 16 and 29 points.
The two opponents combined to shoot .553 from the field and .439 on 3-pointers.
The Wolves (2-3 GNAC with four losses in a row) return to the floor for away and home games this week against Saint Martin’s, which was second in the GNAC after last week at 4-2. The first game is 7:30 p.m. Thursday game at Saint Martin’s. The Saints visit Monmouth on Saturday for a game at 4:15 p.m.
Track and field
Four women won events for Western Oregon at the George Fox/Portland Indoor last weekend, and two Wolves men won a total of three events.
Owen Collins, a senior from Beaverton’s Sunset High, took first in the men’s shot put and weight throw.
Marlon Harrison, a sophomore from Las Vegas, Nevada, was first in the men’s triple jump.
For the women, freshman Katie Chapman from Lowell won the mile with a personal best time of 5:15.85, edging the University of Portland’s Lauren Block, who finished in 5:15.92.
Maya Hopwood, a sophomore from Bend, won the women’s 60 meters.
Junior Moana Gianotti from Riddle captured the women’s shot put.
Sophomroe Ana Popchockk out of Maupin won the women’s triple jump.
Baseball
Western Oregon is picked to finish second in the GNAC.
Northwest Nazarene is No. 1 with the first-place vote of four of the conference’s five coaches and 24 points.
The Wolves came up with 19 points, followed by Central Washington with 15 and one first-place vote, Montana State Billings with 10 points and Saint Martin’s with seven.
Northwest Nazarene won the championship a year with a 21-3 league record to WOU’s 19-5. Those two wound up in the D-II West Regional finale, with NNU winning 12-6.
The season starts Feb. 3, with Western Oregon at Fresno State.
Softball
GNAC coaches have voted the Wolves out of seven teams in the preseason poll.
Western Washington and Northwest Nazarene went 1-2. WWU had four first-place votes and 46 points. NNU had three first-place votes and 44 points.
Western Oregon was next with 24 points, followed by Saint Martin’s with 22, Simon Fraser with 21, Montana State Billings with 20 and Central Washington with 19.
Last season, Western Washington won the GNAC Championships after Northwest Nazarene claimed the regular-season conference title.
Western Oregon opens with a home doubleheader against Bushnell on Feb. 1.
