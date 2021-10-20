MONMOUTH — With two of the goals in a three-goal flurry at the end, Western Oregon picked up a key Great North-west Athletic Conference victory Saturday over visiting Saint Martin’s.

The Wolves won 2-1 after they and the Saints scored three times in a 69-second span in the final 2:57. Jenna Efraimson, a junior defender from Camas, Washington, opened the scoring. Freshman forward Alyssa Talkington from Battle Ground, Wash., made it a 2-0 game 26 seconds later. Saint Martin’s scored 43 seconds after that off a corner kick, but WOU held on for the final 1:48.

The Wolves totaled 20 shots, their high for a game this season. The win lifted Western Oregon to 3-3-2 in the GNAC, good for 11 points and fifth place. The top four at the end of the regular season will advance to the league playoffs at Western Washington, with semifinals on Nov. 11 and the finals on Nov. 13.

WWU leads the league at 7-1-0 (21 points), followed by Seattle Pacific (6-1-1, 19), Northwest Nazarene (4-3-1, 13) and Simon Fraser (4-3-0, 12). Montana State Billings (2-4-2, 8) is sixth.

The Wolves were the No. 3 seed in 2019 and made the league tournament in 2012 as well. They bounced back Saturday after a 3-0 loss Thursday to Simon Fraser that snapped WOU’s four-game unbeaten streak. Western Oregon has six games left in the 2021 regular season.

The Wolves will be at home this week for games at 2 p.m. Thursday against Northwest Nazarene and 2 p.m. Saturday versus Central Washington. Football After their bye week, the Wolves will head to Ellensburg, Wash., for a 6 p.m. Saturday rematch with Central Washington. The teams met Oct. 9 at McArthur Field, where the Wildcats won 45-14. Central Washington (4-2, 2-0 GNAC) also was idle last week. Western Oregon is 2-4, 1-1 GNAC.

Volleyball

Central Washington beat the visiting Wolves 3-0 on Thursday, and Northwest Nazarene swept WOU 3-0 Saturday at Nampa, Idaho. Isabel Hurliman of Western Oregon matched her season high with 17 kills against NW Nazarene, hitting .294 to help the Wolves post their best mark of the season (.226) in the 18-25, 20-25, 23-25 loss. Western Oregon (2-14, 0-9 in the GNAC) will go at it again Saturday with a 5:15 p.m. visit to Saint Martin’s.

Cross country

The Wolves ran a pack of young runners Saturday in the Lewis & Clark Invite at Portland. Freshmen led the way, with Josie Ackerman of Seattle 145th in the 6-kilometer women’s race and Emily Johnson of The Dalles 152nd out of 246 finishers. In the 8K men’s race, Easton Pomrankey of Kettle Falls, Wash., and Jaden McCabe of Summit High in Bend, both freshmen, were 150th and 161st, respectively in a field of 301 finishers. The conference meet is Saturday at Lacey, Wash. The Western Oregon men were ranked 10th in the West region last week.