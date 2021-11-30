Itemizer-Observer report
MONMOUTH — The league season is at hand for the Wolves woman’s basketball team (3-3). Their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference game will be at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at home against Alaska Fairbanks. WOU will play host to Alaska Anchorage at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Last week, Western Oregon went to Texas for two games. The Wolves lost 66-56 at Texas A&M-Kingsville and 83-59 at Texas A&M International.
WOU was 1 of 22 from 3-point range versus Kingsville. Junior 5-5 guard Tresai McCarver’s 17 points led Wolves scoring.
Against International, 5-11 sophomore forward Meadow Aragon had a team-high 13 points, with the Wolves 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point line.
Men’s basketball
Western Oregon’s record is 1-6 after three losses last week — 77-60 at Humboldt State, then 89-63 to Fort Lewis and 70-62 to Westminster at Salt Lake City.
WOU and Humboldt State were tied 40-40 after one half. But the home team improved to 3-0 by out-shooting the Wolves from the field, 49.1 percent to 37.5 percent for the game. A 6-6 junior guard, Cameron Cranston, continued his high-scoring start to the season for the Wolves. He posted a game-high 23 points in 27 minutes at Humboldt State.
Versus Fort Lewis, John Morrill-Keeler, a 6-10 junior, had 14 points and nine rebounds and 6-1 senior Tyreek Price scored 14 points for Western Oregon. The Skyhawks improved to 4-1 thanks mostly to their 52-33 edge after the first half. Cranston was held to a season-low five points, in 38 minutes.
Westminster led WOU 40-32 at the half. Daisone Hughes, a 6-3 junior, and Cranston shared Wolves scoring honors with 10 points apiece.
Cranston’s 16.9-point average through seven games doubles that of the second-leading WOU player, Morrill-Keeler (9.4).
The Wolves’ GNAC opener is 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Alaska Fairbanks. On Saturday, WOU will play host to Alaska Fairbanks at 4:15 p.m. Both games will cap home doubleheaders to start with the women’s games.
Volleyball
Two Northwest high school middle/opposites have signed with WOU. Chloe Asciutto, from Camas High in Washington, and Ella Nordquist, from West Linn High, will join an already young Wolves squad next season.
