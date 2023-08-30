The men and women of the Western Oregon cross country teams each secured top-five spots in the GNAC preseason poll when the conference released them on Thursday.
The WOU women were selected fifth in coaches poll. The Wolves earned 67 points in the poll behind Western Washington (100), Simon Fraser (83), Saint Martin’s (77) and Alaska (73), and ahead of Seattle Pacific (44), Alaska Anchorage (42), Northwest Nazarene (27), Montana State Billings (25) and Central Washington (12).
On the men’s side, the Wolves were picked fourth in the coaches poll with 73 points. The teams picked ahead of the Wolves included Western Washington (100), Simon Fraser (89) and Alaska Anchorage (76), and behind them compromised of Saint Martin’s (59), Montana State Billings (42), Northwest Nazarene (42), Seattle Pacific (34), Central Washington (22) and Alaska (14).
Both teams finished 4th place at the 2022 GNAC Cross Country Championships held in Monmouth.
After a lengthy summer of training, the Wolves look to open their season at Linfield Open in McMinnville, Oregon.
2023 GNAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll
Rank Team (First Place Votes)
1 Western Washington
2 Simon Fraser
3 Saint Martin’s
4 Alaska
5 Western Oregon
6 Seattle Pacific
7 Alaska Anchorage
8 Northwest Nazarene
9 Montana State Billings
10 Central Washington
2023 GNAC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll
Rank Team (First Place Votes)
1 Western Washington
2 Simon Fraser
3 Alaska Anchorage
4 Western Oregon
5 Saint Martin’s
T6 Montana State Billings
T6 Northwest Nazarene
8 Seattle Pacific
9 Central Washington
10 Alaska
WOU’s Hartsook named GNAC Volleyball Preseason All-Conference
Western Oregon junior Bailee Hartsook was named to the GNAC Volleyball All-Conference Team when the conference released the team Friday.
Hartsook was named All-GNAC First Team last season after leading the Wolves with 243 kills (2.48 per set) and a 0.193 attack percentage after competing in all 26 matches for WOU - helping the team to the most wins in a season (nine) since 2016.
The GNAC Preseason Player of the Year was awarded to Tia Andaya of Central Washington as the Wildcats have a GNAC-best four representatives on the team.
Wolves volleyball picked eighth in GNAC preseason poll
The Western Oregon volleyball team was picked in the GNAC preseason poll when the conference released it Wednesday.
The Wolves with 35 points in the coaches poll finished behind Central Washington (100), Western Washington (85), Seattle Pacific (72), Simon Fraser (71), Alaska Anchorage (61), Alaska (55) and Northwest Nazarene (38), and ahead of Saint Martin’s (20) and Montana State Billings (13).
WOU finished eighth in the conference at 5-13 and went 9-17 overall in coach Kaiao Nahale’a’s first season as head coach - the most for the program since 2016.
WOU opens the season at the Stanislaus State Tournament Aug. 31 in Turlock, California.
