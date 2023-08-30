Wolves

The men and women of the Western Oregon cross country teams each secured top-five spots in the GNAC preseason poll when the conference released them on Thursday.

The WOU women were selected fifth in coaches poll. The Wolves earned 67 points in the poll behind Western Washington (100), Simon Fraser (83), Saint Martin’s (77) and Alaska (73), and ahead of Seattle Pacific (44), Alaska Anchorage (42), Northwest Nazarene (27), Montana State Billings (25) and Central Washington (12).

