Kaylee Wright, Western Oregon’s only entry in the NCAA Division-II championships, came into last week’s national women’s javelin competition with the fourth-ranked mark of the year. Her best was 158 feet, 8 inches.
She wound up settling for 13th place out of 21 competitors, throwing 138-10 Saturday at Allendale, Michigan.
She wasn’t able to get into the finals. Azusa Pacific’s Luisa Fischer claimed the ninth and last spot with a throw of 146-4.
Senior Candesha Scott of Texas A&M Commerce, won the D-II title at 179-10. Scott was ranked No. 1 going into the D-II meet with a 167-7 best.
Second on Saturday was a throw of 174-0, and 164-1 took third. Wright’s best of 158-8 would have been good for fourth, on paper.
Wright, a junior from John Day’s Grant Union High, won four times outdoors this season, including at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships.
Men’s soccer
The first game in Wolves history will take place Aug. 17. It’s an exhibition at Multnomah University, an NAIA school in Portland.
WOU will play one more exhibition (Aug. 22 at Linfield) before opening its inaugural regular season at home at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 against Hawaii Pacific.
A final exhibition game is set for Aug. 28 at Lewis & Clark in Portland.
The regular season consists of 17 games, including 12 in GNAC play.
The conference opener is at Seattle Pacific on Sept. 22.
The first conference home game is Thursday, Sept. 29 against Northwest Nazarene.
The regular and league seasons end with a Nov. 3 home game versus Seattle Pacific.
