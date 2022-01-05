Itemizer-Observer report
MONMOUTH — The Wolves (4-5 overall, 0-2 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference) are home for two games this week.
Their opponents are Saint Martin’s at 2 p.m. Saturday and Alaska Fairbanks at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The latter is the makeup of a game called off in early December due to COVID-19 issues.
Last Thursday, Western Oregon fell in its Great Northwest Athletic Association opener, 70-52 at Western Washington.
The host Vikings (10-0, 2-0) were ranked sixth and seventh in NCAA Division II, never trailed. They led 19-9 after one quarter and 39-22 at the half, shooting .519 to WOU’s .321 from the field.
The Wolves had a strong third quarter, outscoring Western Washington 19-10.
Cali McClave, a 5-9 sophomore guard from Crescent Valley High, led WOU with a season-high 16 points.
The Wolves played again on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Simon Fraser, and lost 84-71 after winning the fourth quarter 26-15. SFU improved to 5-6, 1-1.
The Wolves only led for 4 ½ minutes early, and committed 24 turnovers to SFU’s 15. And Simon Fraser was able to distance itself from Western Oregon by making 13 of 29 from 3-point range to the Wolves’ 4 for 12. Overall from the field, the Wolves shot .510 to Simon Fraser’s .448.
Meadow Aragon, a 5-11 sophomore forward, led WOU with 17 points and had a game-high seven rebounds. She was 7-of-9 from the floor.
Tresai McCarver, a 5-5 junior guard, added 15 points with a game-leading eight assists.
Men’s basketball
It’s on the road again for the Wolves.
They’ll continue GNAC play with games Thursday at Montana State Billings and Saturday at Seattle Pacific.
The Thursday game will be Western Oregon’s first since Dec. 11, as a game scheduled for Jan. 1 at Saint Martin’s was postponed due to health and safety protocols.
Western Oregon remains 2-0 in the GNAC and 3-7 overall.
Track and field
The second indoor meet of the season for WOU takes place Sunday at the University of Portland.
