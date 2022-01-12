Itemizer-Observer report
MONMOUTH — The Wolves women’s basketball team picked up a big, 67-64 victory over visiting Saint Martin’s on Saturday.
Western Oregon led all the way, and by as many as 18 points, and won a tight duel in the fourth quarter.
Guard Tresai McCarver, a 5-5 junior from Renton, Washington, paced three Wolves scoring in double figures with her 17 points. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists, both team highs.
Another guard, 5-8 freshman Madisyn Clark of Moses Lake, Wash., had 15 points and four assists, and 6-1 junior forward Amber Winkler out of Sheldon High pitched in 12 points and six rebounds.
Winkler’s pass found a cutting sophomore guard Cali McClave for a layup that put WOU on top 64-61, and 6-2 sophomore center Alexis Wright rebounded a Saint Martin’s miss with 25.2 seconds left. She made one of two free throws, and McClave rebounded another Saints miss and sank two more foul shots with 12.2 seconds to go.
Saint Martin’s made a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left but couldn’t steal the inbound pass as time ran out.
WOU led 29-11 late in the second quarter and 29-13 at the half, having held the Saints to 1-for-12 field-goal shooting in the first quarter and 4 for 23 in the half.
The Saints outscored Western Oregon 27-18 in the third quarter, though, and finished at 39.6 percent from the floor to WOU’s 27.9 percent. Each team made seven 3-pointers, the Saints on 20 attempts, the Wolves on 21.
Western Oregon was 5-5 overall and 1-2 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference going into a Tuesday home game against Alaska Fairbanks.
Saint Martin’s fell to 9-3, 1-2 with the loss to WOU.
Western Oregon’s two games this weekend will be at home. The Wolves will face Montana State Billings at 5:15 p.m. Thursday and Seattle Pacific at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Wolves will play host to Alaska Anchorage on Tuesday, Feb. 8. That 5:15 p.m. game is a makeup of a game called off Dec. 4 due to pandemic protocols.
Men’s basketball
Junior Cameron Cranston from Vancouver, Wash. had a huge game in defeat last Thursday.
The 6-6 guard tied the school record with nine 3-pointers and marked his career high with 35 points, but the Wolves fell at home to Montana State Billings 77-71.
The nine 3’s are the most in the GNAC this season.
Dalven Brushier also made nine 3-pointers for WOU in a game on Jan. 9, 2020.
Cranston, whose previous high was 29 points, got 23 in the first half last week as Western Oregon carried a 37-35 advantage to intermission.
Western Oregon led by five points with 7 ½ minutes to go, but the Yellowjackets caught fire and went in front 75-66 with 1:26 left. Western Oregon got within 75-71 on Cranston’s jumper with 20 seconds on the clock, then stole the inbound pass, but immediately turned it over, setting up two closing free throws by MSU Billings.
Western Oregon fell to 3-8 overall and 2-1 in conference, while MSU Billings improved to 6-7, 2-1, then lost Saturday to visiting Saint Martin’s, 70-68.
Yosani Clay (11 points) and forward John Morrill-Keeler (10) were next in scoring for WOU against the Yellowjackets, but other than Cranston, the Wolves were 12 of 41 from the field (.293) and 7 of 25 on 3-pointers (.250).
WOU temporarily lost one game last week when its meeting Saturday with Seattle Pacific was called off due to COVID issues. It will be replayed on Feb. 8 at Seattle Pacific, tipping off at 5 p.m.
Western Oregon will be in Monmouth this weekend, facing Western Washington at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
A game that was scheduled for Thursday against Simon Fraser has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 17. It will tip-off at WOU at 2 p.m.
Track and field
The Wolves return to action for the second time since Dec. 11 when they take part in the University of Washington Indoor Preview on Saturday.
Last week, WOU was in the Portland Indoor hosted by the University of Portland.
