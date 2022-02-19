Itemizer-Observer
Men’s basketball
It was a big week for the Wolves, even if their return to Monmouth was a bit delayed.
Western Oregon pulled off a 73-71 road victory at Western Washington on Feb. 11, snapping a nine-game losing streak.
Two days later, on Saturday, the Wolves rallied from 13 points down with 14 minutes remaining and stunned home team Simon Fraser 76-63.
It was the first two-game winning streak for WOU since victories over Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage on Dec. 2 and 4.
Western Oregon improved to 4-8 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 5-15 overall.
The delay took place at the U.S.-Canada border on the way home Saturday.
“We got stopped there because of the (trucker) protestors,” WOU coach Wes Pifer said. “The game ended at 4:45 p.m., and we didn’t get through (customs) till 8 or 8:15, and then we had to go a different route.”
The Wolves found their way both on the highway and on the court, however, and with a host of players contributing in the victories.
At Western Washington, Cameron Cranston, the Wolves’ 6-6 junior standout, led all scorers with 27 points.
Senior guard Tyreek Price hit a huge 3-pointer to give WOU the 73-71 lead with 20 seconds remaining.
“Tyreek has been around the block and knows how to get it done,” Pifer said.
The host Vikings missed a running 3 at the buzzer at Bellingham, Wash.
Each team led by as many as seven points after halftime, but the Wolves had the lead for 27 minutes, 50 seconds of the game to 8:02 for Western Washington. And the Wolves had a 31-8 lead in bench points and 17-6 edge in points off turnovers.
At Simon Fraser, 6-10 junior power forward John Morrill-Keller had game highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Cranston added 19 points, and Price scored 13.
“John had a really good weekend,” Pifer said. “Against Western Washington, it was more his defense. But on offense, he’s very versatile with some of the moves he can make and how he can shoot trail 3-pointers or use his footwork around the basket and finish with either hand. He’s very skilled.”
The Wolves had dropped a 76-65 decision at Seattle Pacific on Feb. 8, their first of three games last week. Sophomore guard Collin Warmouth and Cranston had 12 points apiece, junior guard Daisone Hughes 11 and Morrill-Keeler 10 in the loss.
Western Oregon returns to action with three consecutive home games. Central Washington plays at Monmouth at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Northwest Nazarene will tip off at WOU at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Western Washington will play the Wolves in the New PE Building at 3 p.m. Monday.
Women’s basketball
The Wolves (8-12, 4-9 GNAC) began last week with a 73-65 loss at home to Alaska Anchorage. Cali McClave led WOU with a game-high 17 points.
Two days later, Western Oregon fell 67-54 at Seattle Pacific. Off the bench, sophomore guard Princy Paaluhi-Caulk led WOU with 17 points in 17 minutes. She’s a former Concordia University player from Honolulu.
Two days after that, the Wolves lost 72-52 at Montana State Billings on Saturday. Paaluhi-Caulk had a game-best 18 points.
The Wolves have home games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Central Washington, 2 p.m. Saturday versus Northwest Nazarene and 5:15 p.m. Monday with Seattle Pacific.
Track and field
The Wolves will compete in the GNAC Indoor Championships on Monday and Tuesday at Spokane, Wash.
Last weekend, they were in the Husky Classic at Seattle. Hunter Hutton, who ranks fourth all-time at WOU in the men’s indoor mile, lowered his best time to 4 minutes, 7.05 seconds. In the men’s 3,000 meters, Bailey Smith improved his fourth all-time mark, finishing in 8:26.30. And, in the women’s 3,000, Caitlin Heldt moved up to fourth all-time at WOU with a 10:07.50.
Baseball
The Wolves’ second series and trip of the season resulted in a 3-1 record against Stanislaus State at Turlock, California.
WOU lost the Friday opener 6-3. But the Wolves took Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader 4-1 in 11 innings, claimed Game 2 on Saturday 5-2, and won 7-4 in 11 innings on Sunday.
In the Friday game, Matthew Dunaway pitched six innings, giving up three runs and striking out 12 before leaving with the score tied at 3-3.
The first extra-inning win came after Hibiki Ouchi homered in the 11th for a 2-1 lead and Jackson Holstad drove in a run and then scored on a wild pitch. Parker Johnson relieved 4 2.3 innings for the win. He gave up three hits and no runs.
In Game 2 on Saturday, all the Wolves’ runs came in the third inning, with one on a home run by Curran Mitzel, one on a bases-loaded walk to Spencer Weston and three other runs scoring by error.
On Sunday, Holstad delivered an RBI single to break a 4-4 tie in the 11th, and Anthony Zellner followed with a two-run double.
The Wolves (5-3) will be on their home field for the first time this season when they face Eastern Oregon in noon doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Softball
Western Oregon defeated visiting Warner Pacific 9-3 and 9-1 in a Friday doubleheader.
The Wolves outhit WOU coach Lonny Sargent’s alma mater 10-5 and 9-2. They had a seven-run sixth inning to rally from a 3-2 deficit in the opener. They also scored seven runs in the fifth inning of the nightcap, boosting their lead to 9-1 for a run-rule win.
For Western Oregon, Logan Carlson had two hits in each game, and Kirah McGlothan, Kate Ronning and Natalie Willoughby totaled three RBIs each.
Reilly Tidwell worked six innings for the Game 1 victory, and Chelsea Smith tossed a two-hitter over the five innings of Game 2 to improve to 3-0.
WOU raised its season record to 7-2, including 4-0 at home.
Now the Wolves are preparing for the Hawaii Pacific Tournament at Kaneohe, Hawai. They’ll play Hawaii Hilo twice on Friday, Hawaii Pacific twice on Saturday and Chaminade twice on Monday.
