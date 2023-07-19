Wolves take fifth in GNAC Academic All-Sports Awards
The Western Oregon University athletic department took fifth place in the GNAC Academic All-Sports Awards announced Friday by the conference.
The Wolves finished with 116 points - finishing behind Central Washington (129), Seattle Pacific (127), Saint Martin’s (123) and Northwest Nazarene (121).
WOU tied for second in the men’s division with 53 points, finishing only behind Central Washington (58). The WOU men were led by the baseball team which took first in its sports with a 3.36 team GPA. Also finishing in the top three in the men’s division was the first-year men’s soccer program finishing tied for second (3.40 GPA) and the cross country team taking third (3.30 GPA).
On the WOU women’s side, the WOU soccer team took second with a 3.59 GPA.
GNAC ACADEMIC ALL-SPORTS AWARDS 2022-23
Overall Top Five: Central Washington 129, Seattle Pacific 127, Saint Martin’s 123, Northwest Nazarene 121, Western Oregon 116.
Men’s Top Five: Central Washington 58, Northwest Nazarene 53, Western Oregon 53, Alaska Anchorage 48, Saint Martin’s 43, Seattle Pacific 43.
Women’s Top Five: Seattle Pacific 84, Saint Martin’s 80, Central Washington 71, Montana State Billings 69, Northwest Nazarene 68.
MEN’S TOP THREE TEAMS BY SPORT
Baseball: 1, Western Oregon, 3.36. 2, Central Washington, 3.29. 3, Saint Martin’s, 3.24.
Basketball: 1, Central Washington, 3.42, 2, Saint Martin’s, 3.39. 3, Alaska Anchorage, 3.10.
Cross Country: 1, Central Washington, 3.59. 2, Alaska Anchorage, 3.56. 3, Western Oregon, 3.30.
Golf: 1, Western Washington, 3.31. 2, Simon Fraser, 3.25. 3, Montana State Billings, 3.24.
Soccer: 1, Montana State Billings, 3.50. 2, Northwest Nazarene & Western Oregon, 3.40.
Track and Field: 1, Northwest Nazarene, 3.36. 2, Seattle Pacific, 3.23. 3, Alaska Anchorage, 3.18.
WOMEN’S TOP THREE TEAMS BY SPORT
Basketball: 1, Central Washington, 3.71. 2, Montana State Billings, 3.70. 3, Alaska, 3.67.
Cross Country: 1, Seattle Pacific, 3.77. 2, Saint Martin’s, 3.69. 3, Alaska, 3.63.
Golf: 1, Saint Martin’s, 3.73. 2, Montana State Billings, 3.47. 3, Northwest Nazarene, 3.33.
Rowing: 1, Cal Poly Humboldt, 3.41. 2, Western Washington, 3.36. 3, Seattle Pacific, 3.26.
Soccer: 1, Montana State Billings, 3.71. 2, Western Oregon, 3.59. 3, Northwest Nazarene & Saint Martin’s, 3.57.
Softball: 1, Central Washington, 3.54. 2, Saint Martin’s, 3.48. 3, Montana State Billings & Northwest Nazarene, 3.47.
Track & Field: 1, Seattle Pacific, 3.60. 2, Northwest Nazarene, 3.58. 3, Alaska Anchorage, 3.44.
Volleyball: 1, Seattle Pacific, 3.83. 2, Central Washington, 3.78. 3, Saint Martin’s, 3.75.
WOU’s Wolves on the Green event set for Aug. 3
The Wolves on the Green golf event to support Western Oregon University women’s athletic programs is set for Thursday, August 3, at Cross Creek Golf Course in Dallas, Oregon.
The goal of the event is to bring together community members, friends, family and alumni in support of current and future female student-athletes at WOU. The funds raised will go to enhance each of the women’s sports programs to create championship experiences in the classroom and in competition.
The annual event has a 9 a.m. shotgun start and a foursome registration is $500 while individual player registration is $150. The registration fees include green fees, a bucket of range balls, a cart and a meal at the end of the tournament.
Go to wouwolves.com/onthegreen to sign up and/or take advantage of sponsorship opportunities.
For sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact WOU Development Officer Morgan Harris at harrism@wou.edu or at (503) 838-8814.
