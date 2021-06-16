Itemizer-Observer report

INDIANAPOLIS — Western Oregon head women’s soccer coach Kacey Bingham has been selected to serve a four-year term on the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity to serve on the Women’s Soccer Committee,” Bingham said. “The GNAC is a special conference and I look forward to representing us.”

The Division II sports committees conduct their sport’s respective Division II championship and develop policies and procedures to administer the championship in an efficient and orderly manner. Sport committee members also chair regional advisory committees (RAC), oversee selections to national championships and serve as the NCAA representative during preliminary-round competition and championship finals. Bingham’s four-year term will run until August 2025.

Bingham is entering her third season as Western Oregon head coach. The 2019 GNAC Coach of the Year, Bingham led the Wolves to a 10-6-3 record and a berth in the GNAC Championships in her first season.

Prior to her arrival at Western Oregon, Bingham served one season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Division I Saint Mary’s (Calif.). Before that, Bingham spent five seasons as the head coach at Dixie State and seven seasons at Paradise Valley Community College in Arizona.