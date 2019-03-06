MONMOUTH — The men’s distance medley relay team from Western Oregon University’s indoor track and field team is going to nationals this year for another shot at repeating All-American performances.

Comprised of new faces this season, the men have been working hard to secure their spot for the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas on March 8-9.

They’re seeded 11th.

Junior Justin Crosswhite, freshman Gabe Arce-Torres, junior Curt Knott and senior Tyler Jones make up the DMR team.

It’s been a season of constant improvement for the quartet, and they’re feeling good about where they’re at as the big event draws closer.

“We ran the DMR three times (this season), and, it didn’t go as well as we’d hoped the first couple times,” Crosswhite said, “but we knew we could get it the third time at our (Grand Valley State Big Meet); we just needed to get a few more seconds faster, and so we went into the GVSU meet, knowing we could do it and we got the job done, going in (to nationals) as the 11th seed.”

The GVSU Big Meet was held in Allendale, Michigan, and there the team raced across the finish line at 9:54.85, qualifying for the national meet and slashing off nearly seven seconds from the previous time.

“It was really nice at GVSU Big Meet to show what we’re able to do, and we still think that there’s a few more seconds in there that our team can take off,” Jones said.

This year is the third year the DMR team has clinched a spot at nationals. The last two years saw the team finish with All-American honors and a national title.

The big question for this year is whether or not this DMR team can do it a third time.

“The last couple years we’ve been favored to be one of the top two, and we’ve been able to do that, and now we’re not, but that doesn’t mean you can’t,” said head coach Mike Johnson. “We have a different set of skills, and we could do that. Before, we were, in a large measure, dependent on how we ran; now we’re also dependent on how other people run and how the race turns out. I think the hotter the early portion of the race, the better off we are.”

Johnson doesn’t like to put heavy expectations on his runners, and said that whatever happens in this race, the team will perform well regardless.

“I’m not one that’s much on expectations,” he said. “I think expectations usually doom people. So how do I expect them to do? I expect them to run pretty well. That’s just pretty much what they do.”

With former spotlight DMR runners David Ribich graduated and Dustin Nading sidelined this season due to an injury, Crosswhite said this DMR team has been overlooked.

“I don’t think they see us coming,” he said. “I think they underestimate us; we don’t have David (Ribich) and Dustin (Nading) on our team, so they kind of overlook us.”

Jones agreed with Crosswhite.

“We’re definitely more under the radar this year, because we don’t have that sub four-minute miler (Ribich) as our anchor leg, but I think we have all the right pieces that when they come together, can place high and win at nationals, and that’s the goal,” Jones said.

Arce-Torres, a newcomer to WOU and to the track team, is ready to prove what this team is made of.

“I think we all know what we can do, and it’s great. Just a matter of finding the right moment to put everything together.”

The men fly out today (Wednesday) so they can see the track and get another workout in before the meet starts. It’s a matter now of staying relaxed, mentally and physically, and trying not to let the nerves get to them too much.

“It’s a short season, but a lot has gone into the season,” Arce-Torres said, “and trying to stay relaxed and mentally ready for what this week brings is a big part of it. We’re all tired,” he added, chuckling.

“It’s easy to over think it,” Crosswhite said, echoing Arce-Torres. “You just have to go in with the mindset that you’ve put the work in, and trust yourself when it comes to race day.”

Jones is the only senior on the team, and this weekend will be his last indoor track meet.

“Wouldn’t wanna go out any other way,” he said, smiling. “I’m excited.”