Itemizer-Observer staff report
PORTLAND — Arne Ferguson, head coach of Western Oregon University football, and Joseph Gonzalez, a senior at WOU and an offensive linebacker for the Wolves, are both finalists on the Oregon Sports Awards.
The top-three finalists will be announced today (May 13) with the awards being handed out May 18.
Gonzales has been named a finalist for the Ad Rutschman Athlete of the Year Award, which honors the top small college female and male athletes in Oregon.
He was named an AFCA All-America, in addition to earning D2Football.com All-American, D2CCA All-Super Region 4, co-GNAC Offensive Lineman of the Year and was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw Award in Super Region 4.
Ferguson has been named a finalist for the Slats Gill Sportsperson of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence among coaches, administrators and executives across high school, college and professional ranks.
He is coming off of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award after guiding the Wolves to their first GNAC title in 2019 with a 7-4 overall record and 5-1 mark in GNAC action.
Today, the top three finalists across the 21 prep and collegiate categories will be revealed via press release and the Sport Oregon social media channels.
Winners of the 2020 Oregon Sports Awards will be announced live on NBC Sports Northwest during the week of May 18. A full list of nominees and a winner announcement schedule can be found at www.oregonsportsawards.com.
