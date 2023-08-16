Randi Lydum

PORTLAND, Ore. – Randi Lydum, who is in her third year as athletic director at Western Oregon University, was named to the NCAA Division II Cross Country Committee and will begin a four-year term starting with the 2023-24 academic year.

“I am honored to represent Western Oregon University, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, and the NCAA west region as a member of the NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee,” Lydum said. “As a former cross country student-athlete and coach, I am thrilled to have the chance to serve student-athletes in a sport that I love.”

