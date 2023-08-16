PORTLAND, Ore. – Randi Lydum, who is in her third year as athletic director at Western Oregon University, was named to the NCAA Division II Cross Country Committee and will begin a four-year term starting with the 2023-24 academic year.
“I am honored to represent Western Oregon University, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, and the NCAA west region as a member of the NCAA DII Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Committee,” Lydum said. “As a former cross country student-athlete and coach, I am thrilled to have the chance to serve student-athletes in a sport that I love.”
The NCAA DII Cross Country Committee is responsible for selecting the field of competitors for the NCAA Cross Country Championships. In addition to 24 automatic qualifiers for the event, the committee selects 10 at-large teams to bring the total number of teams competing in the championship to 34. The at-large selections are made based on criteria outlined in the championship selection procedures.
Lydum is among four administrators who are joined by four coaches to comprise the committee. The eight-person group has one representative from each of the NCAA’s eight regions.
A former head cross country and track and field coach and an alumnus of the Wolves’ cross country and track and field program, Lydum was inducted into the WOU Hall of Fame in 2007. Lydum is the department’s Senior Woman Administrator, and has served WOU athletics in a variety of roles since 2012.
