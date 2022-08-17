WOU soccer

Lilly Nowatzke receives congratulations during a Western Oregon women’s soccer game last season. Nowatzke is one of a throng of returning players for fourth year coach Kacey Bingham.

 Photo from Western Oregon University

Itemizer-Observer

Soccer is known as the Beautiful Game, and part of its beauty comes from its simplicity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.