Soccer is known as the Beautiful Game, and part of its beauty comes from its simplicity.
Winning soccer often comes down to doing the simple things really well. As a team, the most bottom-line gauge is goals scored and goals allowed.
Western Oregon womens soccer’s Kacey Bingham has both of those things in mind as she embarks on her fourth season at the helm and seeks to improve on last year’s 5-10-3 overall record.
Bingham’s goals include averaging more than one goal scored per game and shutting out half of the Wolves’ opponents.
Last season, the Wolves met the first standard, but barely. They averaged 1.06 goals per game, with 19 in 18 games. But seven of the goals came in a two-game sweep of Central Washington. And the Western Oregon defense posted just three shutouts.
The good news for 2022 is twofold.
“Recruiting-wise, we brought in some attack-minded players,” Bingham said. “And in the spring, we had some great moments and our defense showed improvement. We tied Oregon 0-0. Got the shutout against a very good Pac-12 team.”
This year’s WOU team, which began official workouts on Aug. 8, is clearly under construction. The 35-player roster consists of 15 freshmen, 15 sophomores, four juniors and only one senior.
“Last year was my first big freshman class, and this year we’re adding to it,” Bingham said.
The youth of the squad a year ago led to some ups and downs.
“We had a lot of young talent, and with that comes ups and downs,” Bingham said. “We beat Seattle Pacific, which was the No. 3 team in the country, and we sometimes struggled against weaker opponents.”
Bingham hopes she can recreate a Western Oregon success story with her latest recruits and the overall youth of this year’s team. COVID-19 interrupted the progress the Wolves made in 2019, when Bingham was Great Northwest Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and led WOU to a 10-6-3 record and conference tournament appearance.
In 2021, the Wolves were 4-7-3 in the GNAC. They placed fifth out of the eight teams, ahead of Montana State Billings, Central Washington and Saint Martin’s. They came up four points shy of fourth-place Simon Fraser, which got the final berth in the league playoffs with a 5-11-2 GNAC record.
In the final game of the regular season, the Wolves traveled to Simon Fraser needing a win to make the postseason. SFU won 1-0 on a penalty kick in the second overtime.
The Wolves’ 2022 youth begins to get tested this week. Western Oregon will play exhibition games at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at home against Portland Community College and 5 p.m. Sunday at Portland State. Bingham will use these games to start figuring out where and how the pieces go together.
Counting games begin Aug. 25, when the Wolves face Sonoma State at Rohnert Park, California.
“We don’t have a lot of time, and we’ve got a lot to figure out,” Bingham said.
Western Oregon’s home opener will be Game 5, a Sept. 11 match against Cal State Monterey Bay.
The next game after that is the GNAC opener, Sept. 15 at home against Saint Martin’s.
The Wolves’ league season ends Oct. 29 at Monmouth versus Simon Fraser. If WOU is in the top four after that, it will advance to the GNAC playoffs.
Up front this year, returning Wolves Chloe Smith, Jenna Efraimson, Briana Kubli and Lilly Nowatzke will help lead the way. They combined for six goals and eight assists in 2021.
“Chloe is a strong holding, posting forward who is athletic and fit and can help us distribute,” Bingham said. “The others are fast supporting players we can use around here.”
Newcomer Alyna Slayter from Kaneohe, Hawaii is a freshman forward/wing who is “creative and technical on the ball,” Bingham said.
And transfer Baylee Groom, a midfielder from Sandy High and Portland State/Cal Poly Humboldt, is “a great shooter, smart, composed.” She is a junior.
“We want to make sure we’re advancing the ball slowly and in control,” Bingham said, “and we want to target wide areas and find our strong forward running through the middle of the field.”
The midfield includes captain Erika Gonzalez-Moreno, an experienced player. Gonzalez-Morena could wind up being the only player on this year’s team who does not return in 2023; all the others will have at least one year of eligibility remaining. “She’s our quarterback and playmaker, a special player on the ball,” Bingham said.
Some young players will be in the mix in midfield this fall, and that list includes freshman Lillia Besedin. “We’ve been looking for a power midfielder, and she’s strong in the air and has a big body presence,” Bingham said.
The defense includes veteran Hannah Rispler; returnees Camille Darland, Liz Parker and Holly Schmitz; freshman center back Olivia Johnsrud from Sammamish, Wash., and a sophomore transfer from Eastern Washington in Lulu Sadler.
“Lulu is a fantastic player who can start right away,” Bingham said. “She has a lot of composure and a good attacker out of the back. She’s primarily a defender but can do midfield roles.”
The leading goalkeeper going into the season is sophomore Olivia Holdenried out of Windsor, Calif. She started four games and played in seven last season, posting a 1.13 goals-against average.
Sophomore Darien Walton returns to the squad, and freshman Isabella Lopez from Pleasant Hill, Calif., completes the Wolves’ trio this year at that position.
