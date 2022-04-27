Itemizer-Observer
Former Western Oregon pitcher Spenser Watkins was part of the talk of Baltimore after two sufficient starts for the Orioles on the West Coast last week.
Watkins went five innings in both - a 5-1 loss at Oakland on Monday, April 18 and a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
The 29-year-old right-hander didn’t get a decision, and he gave up two home runs to Angels star Mike Trout, but there wasn’t much else to blemish his performances.
The Orioles were hoping to get four or five innings out of him, and he came through, which kept Baltimore in both games.
Against Oakland, he allowed only one run on two hits before giving way to the bullpen.
Versus the Angeles, he gave up the two runs on Trout’s solo blasts, plus one other hit while striking out three and walking two. Trout sent a Watkins fastball 408 feet into the stands in center field in the first inning and deposited a curve ball 417 feet to left field in the fifth. Trout whiffed in the third.
The Angels’ other starter, Shohei Ohtani, went 0 for 3 against Watkins, striking out and lining into a double play to end the second inning.
Watkins didn’t start the 2022 season on the Orioles’ roster. He was added from the taxi squad after an oblique injury to Baltimore starter John Means, who will miss the rest of the season as he is going to have Tommy John elbow surgery.
The loss of Means opens a spot for Watkins, Chris Ellis, Jordan Lyles or others.
In his first of three starts so far this season, Watkins gave up one run on four hits in three innings on April 12 as the Orioles fell to Milwaukee 5-4. His throwing error set up one run by the Brewers.
Watkins’ first major league experience came last season, when he started well but lost seven games in a row and ended the year with an 8.07 ERA.
The right-hander from Scottsdale, Arizona, retired eight straight Oakland batters on 21 pitches in one stretch last week. The A’s made good contact on his pitches but managed only a first-inning score.
“Once I found that rhythm, I didn’t have to do so much thinking … just get my pitch and rip it,” he told MLB.com.
Watkins has 2.77 ERA this season, with nine hits, seven walks and five strikeouts in 13 innings.
The Orioles, expected to finish last again in the American League East, were 6-10 through last week. Their offense has been weak, with 44 runs scored and the second-lowest runs per game average in the majors.
Baltimore is playing the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox this week. Watkins could get another call this weekend at home against Boston.
