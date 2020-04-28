Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY - Student-athletes at Western Oregon University had their final spring season cut short when, on March 13, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference canceled all remaining spring practices and competition in an effort to abide by Gov. Kate Brown’s first order to close all Oregon Schools.

The news came during the first game of a doubleheader against Montana State University Billings for WOU’s softball team on March 12. Despite the crushing news, the Wolves nabbed a 4-0 shutout in the first game, and claimed a 4-2 victory for the second.

Also on March 12, In Birmingham, Alabama, as the distance medley relay team finished up its premeet preparations for the National Collegiate Athletics Association indoor track and field national championships, the news came through that the meet was canceled.

In an effort to honor the senior student-athletes who are grieving their loss at a final season representing WOU, as well as the fall and winter senior student-athletes whose final year at college was drastically changed, all WOU senior student-athletes are listed by sport.

Football

Tyrell Cummings

Ty Currie

Braelen Evans

Joseph Gonzales

Court Hammond

Nico Jackson

Anthony Kennison

Derek Parnell

Nate Proctor Jr.

Tyler Reid

Joey Roos

Aaron Turner

Volleyball

Allyson Crisp

Soccer

Jacky Baristain

Kaili Brundage

Isabelle Creighton

Selene Konyn

Kaitlyn Poe

Alex Qualls

Cross-country

Rachel Bayly

Danel Camacho

Max Carmona

Justin Crosswhite

Faeryn Glasscock

Sawyer Heckard

Derek Holdsworth

Grace Knapp

Curt Knott

Cassie McKinney

Men’s Basketball

Dalven Brushier

Riley Hamilton

Jaylyn Richardson

Women’s Basketball

Shariah Green

Baseball

Blayze Arcano

Nathan Bonck

Tyler Bradenburg

Cole Carder

Logan Hatley

Mitchell Hulse

Hunter Johnson

Connor McCord

Joshua McIntyre

Cam Nowack

Alan Vasquez

Softball

Ayanna Arceneaux

Kennedy Coy

Chandler Bishop

Nicole Miller

Track and Field

Rachel Bayly

Grayson Burke

Danel Camacho

Max Carmona

Justin Crosswhite

Stephen Fey

Dominic Giordano

Faeryn Glasscock

Sawyer Heckard

Derek Holdsworth

Grace Knapp

Curt Knott

Chris Steffey

Kendra Zimmerdahl

