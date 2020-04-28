Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY - Student-athletes at Western Oregon University had their final spring season cut short when, on March 13, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference canceled all remaining spring practices and competition in an effort to abide by Gov. Kate Brown’s first order to close all Oregon Schools.
The news came during the first game of a doubleheader against Montana State University Billings for WOU’s softball team on March 12. Despite the crushing news, the Wolves nabbed a 4-0 shutout in the first game, and claimed a 4-2 victory for the second.
Also on March 12, In Birmingham, Alabama, as the distance medley relay team finished up its premeet preparations for the National Collegiate Athletics Association indoor track and field national championships, the news came through that the meet was canceled.
In an effort to honor the senior student-athletes who are grieving their loss at a final season representing WOU, as well as the fall and winter senior student-athletes whose final year at college was drastically changed, all WOU senior student-athletes are listed by sport.
Football
Tyrell Cummings
Ty Currie
Braelen Evans
Joseph Gonzales
Court Hammond
Nico Jackson
Anthony Kennison
Derek Parnell
Nate Proctor Jr.
Tyler Reid
Joey Roos
Aaron Turner
Volleyball
Allyson Crisp
Soccer
Jacky Baristain
Kaili Brundage
Isabelle Creighton
Selene Konyn
Kaitlyn Poe
Alex Qualls
Cross-country
Rachel Bayly
Danel Camacho
Max Carmona
Justin Crosswhite
Faeryn Glasscock
Sawyer Heckard
Derek Holdsworth
Grace Knapp
Curt Knott
Cassie McKinney
Men’s Basketball
Dalven Brushier
Riley Hamilton
Jaylyn Richardson
Women’s Basketball
Shariah Green
Baseball
Blayze Arcano
Nathan Bonck
Tyler Bradenburg
Cole Carder
Logan Hatley
Mitchell Hulse
Hunter Johnson
Connor McCord
Joshua McIntyre
Cam Nowack
Alan Vasquez
Softball
Ayanna Arceneaux
Kennedy Coy
Chandler Bishop
Nicole Miller
Track and Field
Rachel Bayly
Grayson Burke
Danel Camacho
Max Carmona
Justin Crosswhite
Stephen Fey
Dominic Giordano
Faeryn Glasscock
Sawyer Heckard
Derek Holdsworth
Grace Knapp
Curt Knott
Chris Steffey
Kendra Zimmerdahl
