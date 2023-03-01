It was a historic day at the track for the Western Oregon men’s and women’s track programs last Tuesday as each won the team GNAC Championship - and were honored Monday for their efforts by being named the GNAC Team of the Week. It was the WOU men’s first indoor team title since 2012 and the first WOU women’s indoor team title in program history.
The women’s squad finished with 122 points, five points ahead of Western Washington and 12 points ahead of third-place Simon Fraser.
Jenelle Hurley, this week’s GNAC Field Athlete of the Week after earning GNAC Championships Field Athlete of the Meet, paced the WOU women by collecting 30 points indivudally - winning the pentathlon and high jump for the second consecutive year, taking second in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump. Also winning a GNAC title for the WOU women was Ujuna Nwokoma in the long jump - breaking her own school record in the process (19 feet) - and Ana Popchock in the triple jump (38-2.75).
Maliyah Thompson set a WOU record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.68 - good for second place while Popchock took fifth in the race. She also took third in the 60 (7.61).
The men’s track and field team, with 131 points, edged Western Washington by six points and Northwest Nazarene by 10 points.
On Tuesday, the Wolves won three individual titles to help propel them to the championship.
WOU’s Dominique Loggins took home the 60-meter crown with a time of 6.87 seconds (Loggins also won the title in 2020).
“It felt pretty surreal,” said Loggins. “It feels crazy that two years ago I ran that first 60 and that was my PR. So to come out here 30 pounds heavier and to be able to do the same thing was me being able to get what I needed to do done and that was my goal.”
In the 60-meter hurdles, Justin Conklin won the title with a time of 8.33 seconds - the first WOU men’s athlete to win the 60 hurdles since 2012. Conklin also took third in the high jump (6-2.25).
“I’ve been dreaming about it this whole season,” said Conklin. “Having it come true shows the determination and willpower I’ve been having this whole season. Unfortunately in a lot of my races, I’ve started slow and I was able to pick it up toward the middle. But I think what got it for me was the lean at the end.”
In the shot put, Dayne Gordien continued his dominant season by winning the event with a distance of 53 feet, 2.75 seconds with teammate Mark Warren taking second (48-2.5).
Hunter Hutton had a pair of top-three finishes in the mile (second place, 4:09.11) and the 3,000 (third place, 8:27.23) while Marlon Harrison also had a top-three finish - taking third in the triple jump (45-6.25).
Now the Wolves will wait to see who qualifies for the NCAA Championships - which are set for March 10-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
