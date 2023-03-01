Western Track

It was a historic day at the track for the Western Oregon men’s and women’s track programs last Tuesday as each won the team GNAC Championship - and were honored Monday for their efforts by being named the GNAC Team of the Week. It was the WOU men’s first indoor team title since 2012 and the first WOU women’s indoor team title in program history.

The women’s squad finished with 122 points, five points ahead of Western Washington and 12 points ahead of third-place Simon Fraser.

