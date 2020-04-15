MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University Athletics is adjusting in the midst of a rapidly evolving COVID-19 public health crisis that has resulted in the suspension of collegiate sporting events across the country. Rather than cancel the 34th Wolves Athletic Auction, the department is moving to a virtual event and recasting it as A Night “IN” for the Wolves, encouraging WOU fans, friends and alumni to come together as a community during this challenging time.
“The Wolves Athletic Auction is our major fundraising event for Western Oregon University Athletics and brings hundreds of our terrific donors together for one special evening.” said Michael Feuling, Assistant Athletic Director for Development. “It is important to connect as a community, especially in these challenging times. Moving to a virtual event allows us to engage with our supporters and celebrate our student-athletes while staying “in” and keeping everyone safe.
A Night “IN” for the Wolves will take place on May 30 (time TBA) and will showcase a virtual experience recognizing student-athlete accomplishments, stories from student-athletes and the year-end highlight video.
Beginning on Saturday, May 23, there will be an online auction, raffle and a “Raise the Paddle” for student-athlete scholarships that will run for a week and conclude after the virtual event.
The money generated will provide critical funds towards scholarships for current and future student-athletes. Thanks to many generous sponsors, who have decided to continue with their partnership for the event, they have covered all costs, meaning every dollar raised will go to scholarships.
Items are still being collected and the website will be live for registration and viewing shortly. Contact the Wolves Club staff at 503-838-8449 or feulingm@wou.edu for more information. Stay tuned for more details about the virtual event and live stream activities on May 30.
*Note all plans are subject to change depending on the status of COVID-19*
