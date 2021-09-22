PORTLAND — Wolves punter Andrew Gross earned a Great Northwest Athletic Conference honor for his play on Saturday at Portland State, being named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Gross averaged 36.7 yards on six punts, with a long of 49 and two that landed inside the 20, helping to flip field position on a couple of occasions.

For the season, Gross has punted 15 times averaging just under 40 yards (39.40) per attempt. He has a long of 65 yards, four landing inside the 20, two that have traveled over 50 yards and forced five fair catches. He also handled the kickoff duties over the first two games where he averaged 60.5 yards on four kicks, with one going for a touch back.