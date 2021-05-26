Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — An inexperienced group of Central boys opened basketball season Thursday with an 84-48 home loss to a Silverton team said to be a contender for the state title.

It was a close ball game in the first quarter, which ended with a 20-20 score, but from then the Foxes gave their hosts a bitter lesson in winning basketball.

Silverton started the first-quarter scoring with a three-point shot by Isaac Semerikov, and the first Panther possession ended with a traveling call. The Foxes’ Lucas Roth made a layin, and Central responded with long two-point shots from Saleem Abounadi and Adrien Barba. Abounadi sank two three-point shots in the period, and Gabe Cirino and Austin Kirk each added one for the Panthers, but they never got much of a lead.

Ryan Redman-Brown led the offense for Silverton, and the Foxes’ defense gave Central trouble the rest of the way. Shooting cooled for both sides in the middle of the second quarter, but Silverton recovered offensively while the Panthers struggled to penetrate the Foxes’ wall of black uniforms. The visitors led 46-30 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Panthers accomplished little besides a triple from Kaleb McArthur. Redman-Brown kept up his hot shooting, including a three late in the period. After three quarters, the score was 69-41.

Central had still more trouble finding the basket in the fourth quarter, even from the free throw line. The Panthers also showed plenty of control trouble. Toward the end, Aaron Cooper sank two shots from the line, but Redman-Brown almost immediately did the same.

Dean Sanderson, in his first season as the Panther boys’ head coach, noted not only that Silverton was a contender for the state title but also that his team had returned only two players who had significant varsity experience.

“I was very proud of their effort,” he said of his players.