Itemizer-Observer
Softball season starts with games here, there and everywhere, and all of them interesting in their own way.
It’s a time for teams to test themselves out of their league environment and for bonding trips with tournament feel.
Locally, Dallas, Central and West Salem have relatively young squads yet expect to have their share of success. Perrydale will battle as well.
Here’s how each team shapes up:
Dallas
Seventh-year Dragons head coach Brandi Jackson describes her 2022 team as “very, very young.” But that doesn’t mean it’s very, very far away from being competitive.
“We have a pretty solid returning group, even though the majority of them are sophomores,” Jackson said. “They have a lot of softball knowledge, and they all play summer ball, which is a big plus.”
The makeup of the varsity roster has the coach and her staff enthused.
“I’m hoping to see good things,” she said. “We’re excited to see what this young group can do. It’s also exciting for the future.”
After a March 14 jamboree at Putnam was washed out, Dallas opened play at Glencoe on Wednesday, March 16, and the Dragons took that game 7-0.
The Dragons also played March 18. That was supposed to be their 2022 home debut, but with a wet field, the game was switched to Class 6A Tualatin, and it was a battle.
The score was 0-0 going into the ninth inning. In the bottom of the frame, the Timberwolves pushed a run across on an infield grounder and error. Tualatin’s runner scored from second base, just beating the throw home as the T-Wolves prevailed 1-0.
Each team had scoring opportunities. In the Dallas fifth, sophomore Jordan Cresswell led off with a single. Sophomore pinch-runner Madeleine Scales stole second but was gunned down trying to swipe third for the third out. In the seventh, the Dragons had junior pinch-runner Chloe Zajac on third with two out. In the ninth, sophomore Clara Woolsey led off with a double but was left stranded.
Sophomore pitcher Kadence Morrison got out of some jams and came up big throughout the afternoon. After Tualatin loaded the bases in the third, the Dallas defense turned a double play on a line drive to freshman first baseman Madison Ruman to end the threat. Tualatin had leadoff hits in the sixth and eighth but failed to score.
Dallas’ varsity roster has only one senior. Brynlee Morrison is new to the program, too. She played softball growing up and “missed it,” Jackson said.
With the loss of five players who were seniors and a junior who graduated early, the Dragons will have their key sophomores in action all spring.
Among those players is left-hander Kadence Morrison (Brynlee’s cousin), who is picking up where she left off after pitching most of the time for the Dragons in 2021.
Morrison was plenty tough in her first two outings this season.
Against Glencoe, she struck out 14 while giving up just one hit and one walk. At Tualatin, she went the distance again, fanning 13 and giving up only the unearned run.
“She has natural lefty movement, natural spin with her ball that is different from most righties, and she came in even stronger this year,” Jackson said.
Also in the sophomore class: Kaelyn Golden, who played catcher last season but will get time at second base; Katie Buchholz, who pitched and played first last year but now is likely to play in the outfield and infield; Brook Dunkin, an outfielder and pitcher; Cresswell, who has returned after missing all last season because of back surgery and will catch and perhaps play some third base; and Scales, a varsity returnee who had August shoulder surgery and will contribute as a base runner and team manager.
Scales scored a run in the opening game of ‘22. Buchholz drove in two runs with a 2-for-3 day at Glencoe.
Zajac, a junior, made varsity as a freshman and has returned as the starting shortstop.
Another junior, Jade Baumgart, has been in the program for three years. She doubled and had two RBIs against Glencoe.
“Defensively, we will be pretty solid,” Jackson said. “We lost a couple of big bats, but I’m hoping we can fill their shoes with confidence and reps.”
Dallas was 9-7 in 2021, a year in which teams played anything but a normal schedule, and league play was very different from usual due to COVID-19.
There was no season in 2020, but in 2019 the Dragons made it to the Class 5A championship game and finished 23-6.
The Dragons were scheduled to play four games in two days (Monday and Tuesday) in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational this week. In order, their opponents were Grants Pass, Wilsonville, South Salem and South Medford
Their next game won’t be until April 1, at Barlow. Then comes an April 6 non-league game as well, at Tigard, which was No. 2 in the first 6A coaches poll of 2022.
It’s a very difficult preseason combination for Dallas, and one that should get the Dragons ready for Mid-Willamette Conference play. That starts April 11, with another good team, West Albany, paying a visit.
Dallas was ranked seventh in the 5A coaches poll. West Albany was third. Another MWC team, Lebanon, was ninth.
Central
New coach Jessie Isham is eager to see what the Panthers can put together this season.
Central started well, going to Redmond and coming back with a 14-4 non-league victory in five innings on March 15.
The Panthers were scheduled to play Monday and Tuesday in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational, facing Eagle Point, North Bend, Ashland and Yreka, California.
Central’s next game is at home against Nelson, a Class 6A Clackamas school, on Tuesday, March 29.
The Panthers’ Mid-Willamette Conference season begins with home games April 11 versus North Salem and April 13 against Corvallis.
A year ago, Central went 8-8 overall in the abbreviated and very different softball season forced on Oregon teams due to COVID-19.
This year, Isham came about relatively late, so “it’s been crazy getting everything set up, hectic trying to get everything rolling in the right direction,” she said.
Already, though, she is confident that “this year is going to be so much fun. We have so much raw talent, and that, combined with the returning players, should make it an awesome year.”
Isham is a former Sprague High all[-state player who began her college career at the University of Minnesota before returning home to play at Corban, where she was a first-team All-American and member of teams that made it to three NAIA tournaments, placing second in the nation once.
She has helped coach girls basketball at Central the past two years.
Softball, however, “was pretty much my life growing up. It’s something very close to my heart. It makes me very happy. So I’m very excited (to be the softball coach at Central). I think it’s going to go very well.”
The Panthers have some senior leadership, starting with veteran catcher Peyton Foreman, who Isham sees as all-league and possibly all-state caliber.
“She has a phenomenal arm and is really knowledgeable about the strategic game of softball,” Isham said. “I’m really excited about how she already has been leading this team.”
Younger players to watch include sophomore Brielle “Breezy” Lowry.
“She’s been a rock star in our outfield so far,” Isham said.
Lowry figures to play mostly in center field, where she made a diving catch in the opening game and is “wicked fast and has a beautiful arm … she has so much potential,” Isham said.
Freshman Lily McCormick looks like she could be the Panthers’ main pitcher. She got the win last week with nine strikeouts in four innings.
“She has great movement on her ball and is insanely strong,” Isham said.
Isham coached her in freshman basketball, “and referees would come up and tell me she should play football or rugby because she is so strong and knows how to use her legs.”
Isham describes sophomore third baseman Kaitlyn Brian as someone with a “really great arm and raw talent.”
Senior Naturelle Perez “can play anywhere” and has been making a transition from the outfield to infield “because she is so athletic.”
She started at shortstop the first game and hit second, behind Lowry.
And first baseman Kendall Seidel, a junior, brings good height and wingspan to that position and is a “natural athlete … there’s not much that is going to get by her,” Isham said.
Senior Carla Rodriguez also is the mix as an outfielder, where “we have so many great players,” Isham said.
Sophomore Krislynn Shelton has some varsity experience and has been working in the offseason to help the Panthers as a pitcher.
Against Redmond, sophomore second baseman Emily Newbeck and seniors Gwyn Couey (designated player) and Devon Hedges (left fielder) were 3 for 4. Foreman, McCormick and Hedges homered.
“I was really proud of our team,” Isham said. “It can be really hard starting a season with a new coach, but they have all adapted and bought into our program philosophy from day one.
“All I ask from our players is to give me their best attitude and effort, and they really stepped up and have shown me they are up for that challenge.”
West Salem
The Titans are on the young side this season.
“The seniors last year were pretty good players,” coach Ty Nicholson said.
The personnel losses were felt especially behind the plate, on the mound and at third base.
Shelby Chapman gives the Titans stability at first base as a senior this season, but younger players figure to lead the way on the mound.
Candidates to pitch include junior Meghan Boyles and freshman Braeli Martin.
“They complement each other,” Nicholson said. “They’re different enough that it could cause some problems (for opponents).”
Junior Mia Zachary continues to move around on the field for the Titans. She’s played in the outfield and last year moved to shortstop to fill a need and is moving again to fill a different need – at catcher.
“She’s a hard-worker, a go-getter,” Nicholson said. “She’s the softball version of a gym rat. She wants to get better, cares and loves the game.”
She’s part of what Nicholson called a “super-coachable team.”
That includes junior Brooklyn Corliss, an outfielder with a good bat, and freshman Mya Ward, the probable starting shortstop.
Nicholson, who coached the Titans from 2005-08 (after spending 2004 as an assistant) and has been in charge again since 2016, wants his club to be aggressive on offense.
“The whole key is to put pressure on the other team. We like to steal bases and do things like that,” he said.
West Salem was 10-8 last season, which was part of a two-year “crazy” time for high school softball in Oregon due to the pandemic. The Titans didn’t have a regular league season; they’re listed as going 3-3 in league while this year they’ll play 14 league games, knock on wood.
“It’s been tough on the girls,” Nicholson said of the past two years.
West Salem opened last week with victories of 11-6 at Liberty and 14-6 at La Salle Prep, then fell 14-4 to 6A seventh-ranked North Medford on Saturday at Scio.
North Medford was by far the toughest opponent.
“We came out a little flat, and we can’t do that,” Nicholson said. “It was a learning experience. It’s an educational game. You learn about yourself and how you’re going to react under adversity.”
Junior Bella Elliott and Ward homered for the Titan runs, as West Salem played without Chapman, who was attending a wedding.
“We got down 11-2 and I told them, ‘It’s 0-0,’ and they really picked up their game,” Nicholson said. “The last three innings, it was 3-2.”
Those three games formed the prelude to a trip to Medford for a spring break tournament and four games (two were slated for Monday, two for Tuesday).
After those Medford games (versus fifth-ranked Sheldon, Glencoe, Grants Pass and Aloha), the Titans will play at home for the first time this season, playing host to Jesuit on Tuesday, March 29.
The Titans’ opening Mountain Valley Conference game is April 11 at home against Sprague.
The league looks tough at the top. Bend is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the first coaches poll. South Salem nearly cracked the top 10.
Nicholson also likes Sheldon and Tigard as state title contenders, and the Titans will play both, with West Salem visiting Tigard for a game on April 8.
Perrydale
The Pirates are back for a full run in softball this year, after playing seven games in 2021. Perrydale was 4-3 a year ago, outscoring opponents 83-58.
Coach Chris Gubrud returns and likes what he sees in the battery of pitcher Courtney Reed and catcher Jenna Tompkins. Reed is a junior, and Tompkins is a senior.
“Both also will be among our top hitters,” Gubrud said.
Perrydale is “solid in the infield,” he adds, with junior Alexis Scott anchoring that group at shortstop.
Freshman newcomers Abby Scott and Sophia Jackson-Roteman will play second and third, respectively.
Allie Wilfong, a freshman, is likely to lead an inexperienced group in the outfield.
“How we play there will be an important factor,” Gubrud said.
The coach also is counting on junior Cora Gleason and senior Kenna Rosenbalm to “contribute with their gloves and bats as well.”
Also out for softball are freshmen Beatrice Hackerott, Myla Pearson and Addison Forrest.
