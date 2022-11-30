Basketball court

Itemizer-Observer

In the final stretch of last season the Perrydale girls basketball team upset a couple league opponents to grab second place in the Casco League and earn a playoff bid. The season ended with a one point defeat to Crow. The Pirates then saw the graduation of a total of five seniors. Coming into this season, the youth movement will lead Perrydale with no upperclassmen on the roster.

