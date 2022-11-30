Itemizer-Observer
In the final stretch of last season the Perrydale girls basketball team upset a couple league opponents to grab second place in the Casco League and earn a playoff bid. The season ended with a one point defeat to Crow. The Pirates then saw the graduation of a total of five seniors. Coming into this season, the youth movement will lead Perrydale with no upperclassmen on the roster.
“We had a really good run to end last season,” said head coach Terry Newton. “We beat some good teams and graduated five seniors. But this group is the youngest I’ve ever had and unfortunately the lowest turnout we’ve ever had. We have three sophomores returning but we only have seven kids.”
The three sophomores that will be the veterans of this group include Sophia Jackson-Roteman, Allie Wilfong and Andi Jones. But at times what can come with inexperience is the ability for the team to grow together and really understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses as they build team chemistry.
“I’m excited for us to really have the chance to mold this group,” said Newton. “And also create what we want to do with them as far as play style and type of plays that we’re going to run. We also get time to work with the players individually and really work on that skill development and building for the future.”
So this season, Newton looks to not focus so much on the individual wins but how they progress through the season and how grow as a team.
“We’re going to work our tails off every game and work on getting the program back to where it once was,” he added.
Newton knows the wins and losses will figure themselves out over the course of the season. But the Pirates don’t waste anytime jumping into the season with three road contests before making their home debut on Dec. 13 against St. Paul.
“I think the girls are just excited to hit the court,” said Newton. “When you grind at practice for two and a half weeks, kids are just ready to play a game. So just getting on the court and giving the kids a chance to play and, then seeing where they are and what we’re going to have to do to better ourselves. We’ve got some talented freshmen coming in but we know there will be a learning curve coming from the middle school level to the high school level.”
