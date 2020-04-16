DALLAS -- A late-night fire destroyed one half of a duplex off of Southeast Barberry Street in Dallas Wednesday night.
Dallas Police is investigating the cause.
At 11:21 p.m. multiple people called 911 reporting a new construction, two-story house was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews from Dallas Fire & EMS responded to the area of southeast Barberry and Osoberry streets to find an unoccupied, newly constructed, two-story duplex, with heavy fire in one of the units.
It took firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the unit, while also providing protection to the adjoining unit and surrounding residences.
The affected duplex unit sustained major fire damage, however because of the fire wall between the two units, the adjoining unit sustained mostly smoke and water damage.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Dallas Fire & EMS was assisted by Polk County Fire District No.1, Southwest Polk Fire District, Dallas Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.
If you have any information on this fire please contact Detective Jordan Houser at (503) 831-3516.
