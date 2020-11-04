Valdean Joann Kouretas, age 79, of Las Vegas, NV and San Jose, CA passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Las Vegas, NV on Monday, October 5th, 2020.
Valdean Kouretas was born September 1, 1941 in Dallas, Oregon to her parents Daniel and Margaret Friesen, Valdean was one of 10 siblings. She is preceded in passing by her sister, Naomi and brother, Raymond. She is survived by her brothers, Loyal and Alton and her sisters, Bonnie, Joyce, Patricia, Diane and Marlene.
Valdean moved to San Jose, CA in the 1960s where she met the love of her life and husband of 42 years, Nicholas James Kouretas. Together they raised their family in Saratoga, CA for the next 40 years. In 2004, Nick and Valdean moved to Las Vegas, NV to join their two sons and begin a new chapter in their lives.
When it came to Valdean’s family, they were her everything. She loved her family more than words will ever express. Her love was unconditional and unwavering, leaving an impression on our hearts that will live for eternity.
Valdean is survived by her sons, Demetrious and Daniel, daughter-in-laws, Amanda and Brianna and her four precious grandchildren Nicholas, Alexandra, Christian, and newest grandchild Kyla.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Valdean’s name to the National Kidney Foundation. www.kidney.org
