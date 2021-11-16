MONMOUTH — Western Oregon finished the season 4-6 after a 55-16 victory at home Saturday over Lincoln University (1-8) of Oakland, California.
The Wolves led 14-0 after touchdowns of 10 and 3 yards by junior running back and Oakland native Omari Land in the first quarter. The first TD came on a pass from freshman quarterback Gannon Winker, who started.
Lincoln cut the gap to 14-7 early in the second quarter with a 10-play drive, but Western Oregon got three touchdowns in a 2:59 span to go up 34-7.
Winker threw a one-yard pass to freshman tight end Kade Hustler for a score. Then freshman running back Dominique Loggins ran 1 yard to cap a 36-yard drive after junior defensive back Machiah Lee intercepted a pass. And Winker hit sophomore wide receiver Damon Hickok with a 23-yard throw for a touchdown immediately after a fumble recovery by junior defensive lineman L.J. Lovelace at the 23.
Lincoln’s Deon White returned a blocked PAT attempt 98 yards for a safety, and the teams went to the break with WOU leading 34-9.
Western Oregon lost a fumble on the second-half kickoff, and Lincoln got the first touchdown of the third quarter on a 27-yard drive.
Winker made the score 48-16 with TD runs of 4 and 6 yards, and senior Dante Davis scored on a 25-yard run with 3:35 remaining for the final points.
Western Oregon’s other victories in 2021 were 24-7 and 42-3 over Simon Fraser and 41-38 against West Texas A&M.
Men’s basketball
The Wolves are 0-2 after back-to-back game days on the road.
The Wolves went overtime before losing 82-78 to Cal State San Bernardino at Seaside, Calif., on Friday. The next day, they fell 82-60 to Cal State Monterey Bay.
WOU will be in Rohnert Park, Calif., this weekend, playing Cal State East Bay on Friday and Sonoma State on Saturday.
In the opener, San Bernardino forced overtime on a basket with 13 seconds left in regulation. WOU, down by two points late in OT, gave up the ball on a CSSB steal, and the Coyotes sank two free throws with five seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Monterey Bay led 42-28 at the half on Saturday.
WOU 6-6 junior guard Cameron Cranston had 25 points and seven rebounds in 45 minutes of the Friday game.
Women’s basketball
Western Oregon had a 1-1 weekend. The Wolves lost 85-61 to Hawaii Pacific at Lacey, Washington, on Friday and won 72-39 at Willamette on Sunday.
Hawaii Pacific led only 36-34 at the half.
The Wolves led Willamette 36-24 after the first 20 minutes. Meadow Aragon, a 5-11 sophomore forward, led all scorers with 16 points and added a game-high five blocks. WOU shot 55.4 percent from the field and held Willamette to 29.8 percent.
The Wolves will make their regular-season home debut this week. They’ll take on Chico State at 4:15 p.m. Friday, then play Sonoma State at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Doubleheaders are set for each day, with St. Martin’s and Sonoma State kickoff off Friday’s slate at 2 p.m., and with St. Martin’s battling Chico State at noon Saturday.
Women’s soccer
Jada Foster, a 5-8 freshman defender from Crescent Valley High, was the lone Western Oregon player chosen to the all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team.
Two Wolves were voted to the second team: 5-6 freshman midfielder Piper Matson out of Sheldon High, and 6-0 sophomore defender Hannah Rispler from Barlow High.
The honorable mention list includes WOU midfielders Jenna Efraimson, a 5-6 junior from Camas, Washington, and Erika Gonzalez Moreno, a 5-6 sophomore from Glencoe High.
Volleyball
The Wolves (3-18, 1-13 GNAC) are down to their final two matches of the 2021 season. They’ll meet Alaska Anchorage on Thursday and Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday.
Last week, Western Oregon went 1-1 at home – winning 3-1 over Northwest Nazarene and taking Central Washington five sets before losing the deciding set 15-8.
Wolves freshman Bailee Hartsook had a match-high 15 kills in both matches, hitting .378 and .314. Sophomore Isabel Hurliman posted 13 kills both nights. Freshman Sophie Matlock had 53 total digs, and junior Aubrey Stanton had 45 total assists.
Cross-country
Junior Luz Garcia was scheduled to leave Wednesday morning for the NCAA Division II championships.
The race is Saturday in Saint Leo, Florida.
Garcia qualified with her eighth-place finish at the D-II West Regional Nov. 13 at Ash Creek Preserve.
