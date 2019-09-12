If you’re looking for a way to play sports during your time at WOU, but don’t want to join an NCAA sports team, don’t worry: you have plenty of options.
The university offers multiple club and intramural sports to choose from.
The difference between the two is that a club sport is student-led and established through the Campus Recreation Department; it is open only to students attending WOU. Club sports have regularly scheduled practices and compete with other club sports teams across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.
Intramural sports, on the other hand, is open to WOU students, faculty, staff and spouses. And while intramural club sports teams compete with other intramural teams, the approach is more relaxed and offers the student or group a way to stay active, meet new people and have fun.
All club and intramural sports teams represent WOU and its community.
The list of club and intramural sports includes:
Men’s basketball
Dance Team
Rock Climbing
Men’s and Women’s rugby
Women’s Volleyball
And more.
Registering for a club or intramural sport is easy.
Go to IMLeagues.com/WOU, and then create an account using your WOU email address.
For a complete list of intramural and club sports, visit www.wou.edu/campusrec/programs/club-sports.
To support WOU’s club sports, follow on social media:
Instagram: @wouclubsports
Facebook: Western Oregon Club Sports
To support WOU’s intramurals:
Instagram: @wou_imsports
Facebook: WOU Intramural Sports
For more information please contact:
Andy Main, Assistant Director of Intramural and Club Sports, at 503-838-8513 or
