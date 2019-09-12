The return of classes on Western Oregon University’s campus also means the return of falls sports.
You can take in a women’s soccer game, head over to the gym for a volleyball match, and catch the NCAA Division II west regional cross-country championship at Ash Creek Preserve in November. And what’s a fall Saturday without a football game?
WOU fall sports teams compete in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and you are likely to find one contest or another happening on campus on most days during the fall season.
This year, WOU’s volleyball team welcomes a new coach, Stacy Metro, and new assistant coach Traci Stephenson. Metro has 19 years of experience as a head coach and assistant coach at the high school and college level.
“It is an honor to be named the next head volleyball coach at Western Oregon University,” Metro said. “From the time I stepped on campus and met with the wonderful athletics staff, I felt a true family atmosphere that I couldn’t wait to be a part of.
Junior Sianni DeCarli said the coaching change was a necessary and positive change.
“The coaching change has been a real positive for our program,” DeCarli said. “Both of our new coaches demand a lot from the whole team as athletes and students, but this is a change we needed. They’re definitely taking the program in the right direction.”
The Wolves are predicted to finish 10th in GNAC and host their home opener on Sept. 26 against Western Washington.
To see the full-season schedule go to: https://wouwolves.com/index.aspx?path=wvball.
Preseason polls have the Wolves football team taking third in the GNAC this season. Head coach Arne Ferguson’s GNAC leading defensive squad returns a number of standouts, including first-team all-GNAC defensive back Curtis Anderson and second-team all-GNAC lineman Court Hammond. WOU’s defense rank 34th in DII, allowing 318 yards per game.
On the offense, second-team all-GNAC running back Omari Land returns after posting 788 yards on 137 carries last season. The offense line returns Aaron Turner (first team) and Jakob Pruitt (second team). Dual-threat quarterback Ty Currie will return for the 2019 season. He threw for 1,851 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushing for 397 and one touchdown.
Find Western’s football team schedule here: https://wouwolves.com/index.aspx?path=football.
WOU’s cross-country teams host three home meets during the season, including the NCAA DII regional championship on Nov. 9.
The Wolves opened the season on Sept. 6, with the women’s team taking second and men placing 11th at home at the Ash Creek Invitational.
The next opportunity to see WOU’s runners is on Sept. 20 at the Ash Creek Preserve.
The women’s team is picked to finish seventh in the conference, while the men are expected to take fourth, according to the GNAC poll.
Check out the cross-country team’s schedule here: https://wouwolves.com/index.aspx?path=cross.
WOU women’s soccer have started a new era with new head coach Kacey Bingham and assistant coach Michelle Voiland taking over this season.
“I enjoyed getting the opportunity to visit campus and to meet some of the other coaches, staff and student-athletes,” Bingham said shortly after being named the head coach. “There is an amazing energy on campus at WOU and I felt at home right away.”
Bingham has 15 years of college coaching experience, serving as a head coach for 12 of those years.
The Wolves placed seventh in the GNAC preseason poll after posting a 5-9-3 overall record and 3-7-2 GNAC record in 2018.
To see the soccer team’s full schedule, to go: https://wouwolves.com/index.aspx?path=wsoc.
