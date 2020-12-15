Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Dr. John Hadley, the president of the medical staff at West Valley Hospital in Dallas, said children aren’t the only ones who better watch out when it comes to Santa — any Santa — this holiday season.
“There should be an awareness that Santa will have been in close proximity to many others, and it would be uncertain if one or more of those might have carried an illness and therefore exposed Santa,” Hadley said.
“And Santa could potentially spread infection before becoming symptomatic with infection,” he said.
Basic COVID-19 precautions apply to every social situation, Hadley added. Holiday experiences may be magical, but they’re not magic.
“Not wearing a mask and being within six feet of another person puts people at increased risk for infection if a participant is infected,” he said. “If a child has any signs or symptoms of an illness, they should not be around others. They should be kept at home.”
